Quentin Moore Never Saw Hit Coming on Bizarre Play That Left Him Injured

A Weber State linebacker appeared to run from near the sideline to blindside the UW tight end.

Dan Raley

Huskies tight end Quentin Moore (88) walks out to play against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFB national championship game.
Huskies tight end Quentin Moore (88) walks out to play against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFB national championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Midway through the second quarter, tight end Quentin Moore cut across the middle of the field seemingly with no one around him during Saturday night's Washington-Weber State football game and caught a 14-yard pass.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound senior from Kenmore, Washington, never saw linebacker Garrett Beck coming.

Doing his best Woody Hayes impersonation, the Wildcats defender came running off or near his sideline in bizarre fashion to get involved physically involved in the play. Unlike the temperamental Ohio State coach from 36 years earlier, Beck didn't throw a punch out of frustration in a bowl game on national TV and get fired for his actions. Rather he appeared to get caught up in some sort of substitution confusion near the boundary and tried to fix it.

Either way, Beck, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior from Meridian, Idaho, lowered his head and put oa helmet on Moore's left knee to bring him down.

The Weber State player walked away from the collision looking to his sideline with his arms outstretched, as if to ask what gives?

Moore didn't get up right away. He was in great pain and needed help leaving the field. He didn't play again in the Huskies' 35-3 victory. He won't return right away either, though his injury wasn't believed to be season-ending.

No penalty was flagged on Weber State for the surreptitious play, though it readily appears an illegal substitution infraction might have been in order.

As for Moore, he appears to be the unfortunate victim of a strange chain of events, as if he was a vehicle going through an intersection and he got plowed into by someone running a red light.

Tight end Quentin Moore is helped off the field by his UW teammates.
Tight end Quentin Moore is helped off the field by his UW teammates. / Skylar Lin Visuals

It would seem that Weber State somehow should be admonished for this mishap, for the UW tight end's season interruption but it likely will be chalked up to just an unfortunate incident that gets forgotten as Moore's pain and suffering goes away.

