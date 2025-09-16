Inside The Huskies

Rahshawn Clark Poised to Become First-Time Starter against WSU

If Tacario Davis is out, the redshirt freshman likely will open at nickelback.

Dan Raley

Rahshawn Clark (2) could be headed for his first UW start in the Apple Cup.
Rahshawn Clark (2) could be headed for his first UW start in the Apple Cup. / Dave Sizer photo

If injured cornerback Tacario Davis is unable to play in the Apple Cup, the University of Washington starting lineup stands to become even younger when the Huskies take the field on Saturday afternoon against Washington State.

If needed, redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark is positioned to make his first UW start at nickelback in a secondary shuffle that would ultimately fill Davis' role -- which would make Clark one of four true or redshirt freshmen to open against the Cougars.

To begin the week, Husky coach Jedd Fisch ruled Davis, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior from Long Beach, California, as questionable to play in Pullman.

Ten days ago, the veteran cornerback fully extended himself to make an interception against UC Davis in the second quarter of the 70-10 victory and landed hard either on the turf or on the football and had to be helped from the field.

To replace him that day, the 6-foot, 195-pound Clark from Seattle was summoned to play nickelback while sophomore Leroy Bryant moved over from nickel and took Davis' spot.

A spring football sensation with more than a half-dozen interceptions, Clark has 6 tackles so far this season as a reserve player, including a sack in the opener against Colorado State.

Fisch also indicated that junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, who tore an Achilles tendon a year ago at Rutgers, is being monitored to see if he can return at WSU, and senior wide receiver Omari Evans, the Penn State transfer, has been practicing after getting injured and could see his first game time in a Husky uniform.

Each game, the UW seems to be getting younger and younger among its starting players.

Redshirt freshman DB Rahshawn Clark got a lot of playing time against UC Davis.
Redshirt freshman DB Rahshawn Clark got a lot of playing time against UC Davis. / Dave Sizer photo

Freshman offensive guard John Mills opened the first two games on the left side against Colorado State and UC Davis.

Raiden Vines-Bright, a freshman wide receiver, started for the first time against UC Davis and would have done the same in the opener had the Huskies not opted for a two tight-end formation.

Dezmen Roebuck got loose on a fly sweep for a 47-yard touchdown against UC Davis.
Dezmen Roebuck got loose on a fly sweep for a 47-yard touchdown against UC Davis. / Dave Sizer photo

This weekend against Washington State, freshman wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck is expected to start for the first time as a replacement for sophomore Rashid Williams, who suffered a collarbone issue in the Huskies' second outing, had surgery and is out for the next two months.

For next season, Clark and Bryant are being groomed to become the Huskies' starting cornerbacks once the current first-teamers in Ephesians Prysock and Davis have used up their eligibility and turned their full attention to the NFL.

Published
