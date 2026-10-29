Ramzak Fruean Ruled Out of Nebraska Game

After starting his first seven games as a University of Washington football player, Ramzak Fruean will miss one, with the freshman edge rusher ruled out of Saturday night's game at Nebraska, according to the Big Ten availability report.

Also, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. turned up on the Wednesday night list as questionable, which could mean he will be replaced as the starter by Elijah Brown for the second consecutive game, though the Huskies will make that a game-time decision.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Fruean is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the recent Purdue game, one that prevented him from practicing during the bye week, UW coach Jedd Fisch said earlier in the week.

"It's either a game-time decision or a week away," Fisch said on Monday.

Fruean is one of five UW freshmen who have played their way into starting lineup and his absence will leave first-year defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa as the only first-year player who has been a first-teamer for every game.

Just 17, Fruean doesn't celebrate his next birthday until next month.

Fourth-year player Jacob Lane and Fruean have started every game at edge rusher this season, which means somebody new will be in the lineup in Lincoln, Nebraska.

QB Demond Williams is questionable for Washington. pic.twitter.com/7zR6ZGAraZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2026

Fifth-year player Isaiah Ward, a 19-game starter at edge for the UW and Arizona, would be the most logical replacement for Fruean.

Ward ranks 14th on the team in tackles with 13, which include 3 tackles for loss and a half sack. He also has a forced fumble and recovery, a pass break-up and 2 quarterback hurries.

Fruean is tied for 12th in UW tackles with 14, with a half TFL and half sack among them. He has a pass break-up.

After fracturing a rib against Iowa, Williams gave way as the starting quarterback to Brown, who led the Huskies to a 38-26 victory at Purdue the weekend before last.

During the bye week Williams and Brown took turns as the No. 1 quarterback and their coach said the starter wouldn't be revealed until Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Yet if Williams is listed as questionable, his injury very well could keep him from playing for a second consecutive game.

Also considered questionable are running backs Trey Cooley and Jayden Limar and linebacker Xe'ree Alexander.

Cooley, who rushed eight times for 113 yards and a touchdown at Purdue, reinjured a shoulder late in that game.

Limar, the Oregon transfer, returned to practice during the bye week after missing six of seven games. He dislocated an elbow in the season-opening 24-10 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup.

Alexander missed the Purdue game after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Iowa. He previously started two games in a three-linebacker alignment.