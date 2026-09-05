Ranking the Top 10 Husky Football Players For This Season

The 2025 University of Washington football team was highly dependent on quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and his performance, his game-day decisions, his rhythm.

The Huskies went as Williams went.

This season, however, that team focus will shift to the Husky defense, to the linebackers in particular, and this should serve to take a lot of pressure off Williams.

With a Jacob Manu-led defense at its best, the Huskies can set the tone by creating turnovers and favorable field position, and all of that should enable their signal-caller and the offense to come in for a kill shot over and over.

In ranking the top 10 UW players for the coming season, we have more defensive guys than offensive by a wide margin -- 7 to 3 -- beginning with Manu fully intending to play his first full season since 2023.

1. JACOB MANU

Much was made about the 5-foot-10, 225-pound linebacker, after dealing with a knee injury and the ensuing recovery a year ago, in coming back to play a full season in 2026 and for good reason. He is the UW's best player. He's a preseason second-team All Big Ten pick. Hits harder than anyone else. Covers more ground. Wants it more. Any questions?

John Mills has that distinctive medieval warrior look going on. | Dave Sizer photo

2. JOHN MILLS

Not everyone realizes just how good this 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman is. No one in the history of Husky football has done what he's done -- which is start up front in his very first game as a freshman. The start at tackle when needed. Become a Freshman All-American. Clear out space whenever needed. Largely as a 17-year-old.

Demond Williams Jr. is back for his second season as the UW quarterback starter. | Dave Sizer photo

3. DEMOND WILLIAMS JR.

With a season under his belt, a new commitment to the UW after considering leaving and a defense to take the pressure off him, Williams couldn't be more poised to have a big season. He's like the fastest quarterback in Power 4 football and it's up to play-caller/head coach Jedd Fisch to unleash this kid in a big way.

Speed is what makes Zaydrius Rainey-Sale such a good linebacker. | Dave Sizer photo

4. ZAYDRIUS RAINEY-SALE

While slowed up some this fall by an injured foot, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Rainey-Sale remains one of the UW's most intriguing NFL prospects. He will tell you he is the fastest linebacker in the nation. That alone has the pros drooling at what they might be able to do with him.

Ramzak Fruean takes a drink during spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

5. RAMZAK FRUEAN

No player has received more of a drum roll or prompted more fall camp discussion than this 6-foot-5, 235-pound freshman edge rusher who, with his uncanny speed and innate desire to be great, could be the high-number sack artist the team has been missing since Bralen Trice.

Elinneus Davis anchors a UW defensive line that holds promise. | Dave Sizer photo

6. ELINNEUS DAVIS

With all sorts of defensive lineman in the mix, including a freshman prodigy such as Derek Colman-Brusa, a returning starter in Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, an SEC import in Kai McClendon and a host of others who can play, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound still remains the best of the bunch.

Dezmen Roebuck tries to set up a tackler in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

7. DEZMEN ROEBUCK

As a freshman, he started 10 games and caught everything, and we mean everything sent in his direction, finishing with 42 catches for 560 yards and 7 touchdowns. He's only in danger of being taken for granted.

Manny Karnley pulls up during spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

8. MANNY KARNLEY

This cornerback has played for, in this order, Arizona, Miami, Virginia and Washington, which should tell you something about his talent level, that everyone wants him. He's a tough-minded defensive back who might up end up being better than Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis, other Arizona corners who came to the UW.

Xe'ree Alexander celebrates an LA Bowl moment with Simote Pepa. | Dave Sizer photo

9. XE'REE ALEXANDER

This guy is so determined to be great, the Huskies need to make sure he gets on the field more. He's been a starter for half of each of his three seasons in college ball. He was the LA Bowl defensive Most Valuable Player this past December. Enough said.

Alex McLaughlin calls out defensive signals for the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

10. ALEX MCLAUGHLIN

Safeties coach Taylor Mays didn't think this guy could play when he first saw him. He now stands corrected. McLaughlin was an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick in 2025, same as Mills. He scored twice on defense. He can play.