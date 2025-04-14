Really Good As Freshman, DeGraaf Out to Be Even Better
Coming off offseason knee injury, senior Quentin Moore could play this week for the University of Washington football team if there was a game. The coaches are just being careful with him.
Sophomore Kade Eldridge, the USC transfer but a local product, has shown off his well-advertised versatility since the day he showed up. He played a lot for the Trojans and will play a lot for his new team, too.
Then there's freshman Austin Simmons, who has surprised his UW coaches by picking up everything thrown his way from the outset.
Yet for all of these promising developments at Husky tight end, always a position of strength, these guys still have to contend with the imposing presence of sophomore Decker DeGraaf, who seems to be bigger and better than ever -- and he wasn't small or bad last season at all.
"I got my weight up," the 6-foot-3, 245-pound DeGraaf said. "Got stronger. Feel good. Feel fast. I feel like I'm a really good player right now."
He's not the only one who feels that way.
"Obviously the guy who jumps out in really what he is able to do is Decker," tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said. "He's able to do some end-line stuff, split out wide and be a third receiver, split out with his ability to get out of breaks."
A third wide receiver in DeGraaf? Now that's a scary thought.
For a team thrown together last season, when the roster emptied out following a run at a national championship and a subsequent coaching change, DeGraaf was the one Husky who merited any sort of national attention,.
He twice was named as a first-unit All-Freshman Team selection by different football organizations, meaning it was unanimous that he was considered the best new tight end across the country.
He was exceptional as a freshman, catching a 33-yard touchdown pass against Weber State on his second college snap, while showing off plenty of speed and athleticism. He's since become a more effective blocker by continuing to work on his craft.
What Paopao didn't say is this San Dimas, California, product might have been more ready to play right away than every other UW tight end over the past couple of decades with the possible exception of Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
After all, Cade Otton, Devin Culp and Jack Westover, all now in the NFL, each redshirted during their first years at the UW, needing to spend it in the weight room getting bigger.
DeGraaf just stuck his nose in there and was ready to go right away, with the exception of getting taken out by a Northwestern defender while he was performing a moving block, which he describes as his "Welcome to the Big Ten" moment.
He's been working to avoid any further initiations, understanding what's needed from him to be competitive at all times.
"Being in the Big Ten, you're going to go against really big people and really strong people," he said. "So obviously a tight end isn't going to be as heavy as a D-end so your strength and technique really need to be there and you really need to lock in on it."
He has the set of keys in his pocket.
