Receiver Rashid Williams Will Return for Wisconsin Game
Every week for the past month, the University of Washington football team has been adding players, where before the Huskies were losing them in bunches.
Next up to return to action is one-time starting wide receiver Rashid Williams, a sophomore who, according to coach Jedd Fisch, will be available again after breaking his collarbone, having surgery and missing the past six games.
"I expect Rashid to be playing against Wisconsin," the Husky coach said on Monday to open a bye week.
Fisch also mentioned that senior tight end Quentin Moore, who was injured against Michigan, temporarily hospitalized with concussion symptoms and missed the Illinois game, is expected to play on Nov. 8 on the road against the Badgers, too.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams from Brentwood, California, appeared in the opener against Colorado State and lasted just one play against UC Davis, an outing in which he caught a 27-yard pass but was injured on the tackle.
On the season, he has 5 catches for 54 yards. In his career, Williams counts 18 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown, the score coming on a 2-yard pass from Demond Williams Jr., no relation, against Iowa in 2024.
In his absence, freshman Dezmen Roebuck replaced Williams as the starter and he comes off a 3-catch, 36-yard, 2-TD effort in the 42-25 victory over Illinois last weekend.
So who will be the starter? The original guy or his replacement?
"Rashid and Dezemen were rotating early on and that will continue," Fisch said tactfully before adding, "We'll always play the guys we think will help us the most."
The Husky coach simply didn't seem all that concerned about deciding the starter in that role. For that matter, Roebuck has 24 receptions for 394 yards and 4 TDs so far in going from reserve to first-teamer.
"It's a good problem to have when you gain depth," he said. "It's a nice problem to have when your starters come back or when guys who impact the game come back. ... We're becoming pretty healthy here."
To help Williams through the injury process, Fisch said players meet with phycologists in order to stay positive while facing an injury and they're strongly encouraged to attend all meetings and practices to stay connected and in the know.
"He's been very involved with the team and anything we did," the coach said of Williams. "He's just getting ready. He's stronger. I think that's a really cool opportunity for him to come back after his surgery. He's ready to roll."
Outside of players lost for the season, only junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and senior safety CJ Christian remain out, with knee and turf toe injuries, and no estimate for when they might return.
