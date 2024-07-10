Remember the Alamo? Huskies, Others Will Have To for 2 More Seasons

The schools leaving Pac-12 (Arizona, ASU, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, UW) will still play in Pac-12 affiliated bowls next 2 seasons & not in bowl tie-ins w/their new conferences, Big 12 commish Brett Yormark told @ActionNetworkHQ https://t.co/T8ZimigyFZ pic.twitter.com/lUSF4bDZ2I