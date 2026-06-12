Robinson's Spring Game Showed His UW Possibilities

If the University of Washington football team didn't have enough playmaking linebackers on the roster, Donovan Robinson Jr. showed off his capabilities in electrifying fashion during the Spring Game.

In the second half, this 6-foot-2, 222-pound redshirt freshman from Chicago dropped into the flat, intercepted a Derek Zammit pass intended for running back Beck Walker and zipped 36 yards up the sideline to the end zone, demonstrating surgical precision every step of the way.

He supplied one of two Robinson defensive touchdowns of the evening, matching sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson -- no relation -- who earlier recovered a blocked punt for a score.

With just over a minute left in the game, Donovan Robinson had yet another Zammit pass hit him square in the hands at his 29 and bounce off, otherwise he might have gone the distance again. He knew it, too, slapping his helmet in frustration.

As good as he was that night, this Robinson remains in development and will continue to wait his turn, with seniors Jacob Manu and Xe'ree Alexander, junior Buddah Al-Uqdah and sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale each ahead of him in the rotation.

"He's learning from probably four of the better linebackers around," UW coach Jedd Fisch. "I'm not expecting this season to be the year of the Robinson touchdowns."

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

The big thing about Robinson is this: is he a better safety or a linebacker?

He might be a hybrid of both.

Robinson played safety throughout his time at Loyola Academy, which won three consecutive 8A Illinois state championships.

The Huskies saw a linebacker and sold him on that idea in bringing him to the West Coast.

Donovan Robinson waits for the next play in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

When his time comes, he has the size and the speed to make plays. His pick-6 was a thing of beauty as made a split-second break on Zammit's ball with an overly athletic move to practically take it out of Walker's hands.

Leading up to the Spring Game, Robinson worked in practice with every combination of UW linebackers. He teamed separately with Manu, Alexander, Rainey-Sale and freshman Ezaya Tokio, and came out in three-LB configurations with the others.

Donovan Robinson runs to the end zone with a Spring Game pick-6. | Dave Sizer photo

He kept things lively throughout spring ball with a big hit every couple of practices.

Robinson took junior tight end Decker DeGraaf off his feet with a piercing blow. He leveled walk-on receiver Jace Burton in the flat with another violent collision. He stepped into the hole and dropped redshirt freshman running back Quaid Carr for a 2-yard loss.

Donovan Robinson moves from drill to drill in spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Robinson seems be taking all of these dues-paying stipulations with the Huskies in stride.

"I think Donovan is really growing and learning what it's like to play linebacker in this defense and he should have a tremendous future ahead of him learning from those guys next season prior to them moving on," Fisch said.

What he's done: Robinson didn't appear in any UW games in 2025 as he made the transition to linebacker. For much of spring ball, he ran with the third-unit defense, most often next to Tokio for the final six spring practices.

Starter or not: With his big-play Spring Game, Robinson certainly looks like he should be a starter someday, maybe as early as 2027.