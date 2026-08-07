Huskies' Zaydrius Rainey-Sale Has The Need For Speed

Thirty-six years ago, legendary University of Washington football coach Don James nearly had a coronary. He liked his guys humble, contrite, conservative.

Yet the talent level for the Huskies back then was increasing in such an expedient manner in Montlake, the players weren't afraid to verbalize it, in particular a pair of second-year linebackers.

"We are the total package," Andy Mason said without hesitation after a 1990 spring practice. "We have it all -- size, speed and strength."

Chimed in teammate Hillary Butler, "I'm the perfect size and I have the perfect speed."

Capping a most interesting conversation that day, Mason in settling on a futuristic comparison concluded, "We are the year 2000."

Now fast forward to 2026 UW fall camp, following a second no-contact practice before the hitting begins on Sunday, and another second-year linebacker in a Husky shirt has no problem verbalizing his belief in his skill set either.

Earlier in the week, UW linebackers coach Brian Odom called the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Rainey-Sale one of the fastest linebackers in the country.

On Friday, the guy who wears No. 23 and often an impish look had no problem with any of that at all. He even took it one step farther.

"I feel like he knows that -- I feel like I am the fastest," Rainey-Sale said without blinking.

In the nation?

"The fastest," Rainey-Sale confirmed with a wry smile.

As a freshman, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale played in eight UW games and started two. | Dave Sizer photo

Meanwhile in showing how times have changed, there was no need for the Huskies to call an emergency team meeting and readdress any self-congratulatory quotes to the media.

This Jedd Fisch coaching staff, in fact, started the conversation regarding Rainey-Sale's elite physical ability and re-confirmed it after the linebacker had his say.

"He's fast," UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "I will second or third that opinion. He can run and he's explosive."

What's interesting about the situation surrounding this ever-confident Tacoma product, same as the aforementioned Butler, is he not only has elite speed, he might be the top NFL prospect among four veteran Husky linebackers who are waging a serious battle to see who starts on game day coming up.

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (23) shares a moment with Xe'ree Alexander (10), Zach Durfee (5), Alex McLaughlin (12) and Makell Esteen (24). | Dave Sizer photo

Rainey-Sale is in competition with Jacob Manu, Xe'ree Alexander and Buddah Al-Uqdah to secure one of two starting spots for the season opener against Washington State in the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium on Sept. 6.

It's a close battle because of the player credentials involved. Manu led the Pac-12 in tackles in 2023. Alexander was named the 2025 LA Bowl defensive MVP. Al-Uqdah was the Huskies' top linebacker a year ago before injuring a knee. Rainey-Sale was the recruiting prize of last year's class.

"We're all familiar with the scheme so we play faster," Rainey-Sale pointed out. "We don't have to think as much. We're all reactive."

There's that speed thing again. It provides for a linebacking corps maybe not seen around Montlake since, well, those early 1990s.

As loquacious as he is, Rainey-Sale maybe should have time-stamped his response about his speed and said he and his second-row teammates "are the year 2050."