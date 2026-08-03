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Inside The Huskies

With Camp Near, Huskies Aren't Shy On Job Experience

The UW has 31 players who have been college starters in Montlake or elsewhere.
Dan Raley|
Washington coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
Washington coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two years ago, the University of Washington football team was forced to use players, veterans even, who hadn't really started before or certainly not much at all.

Names like Enokk Vimahi, Gaard Memmelaar, Max McCree and Jacob Bandes come to mind.

Last season, the Huskies turned to a host of newcomers and made them get their feet wet right away as first-teamers in true freshmen John Mills, Dezmen Roebuck, Raiden Vines-Bright, Dylan Robinson and others.

While more freshmen have forced their way into the lineup for the coming 2026 football campaign, Jedd Fisch's roster now basically provides him and his coaching staff with an experienced crew to work with -- 31 different players have been starters in Montlake or somewhere else across the college landscape.

That's 15 on offense, 16 on defense.

Collectively, they've taken the field for 391 starting assignments, with 223 coming on defense.

Playing for the UW alone, these players bring 187 starts to the season at hand.

No deer-in-the-headlight Huskies this season.

The players with the most starts are all one-time transfers topped by senior safety Alex McLaughlin with 36, with 23 coming from Northern Arizona, and senior linebacker Jacob Manu with 32, 27 of which happened at Arizona.

Add senior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi with 30 starts, with 24 coming at the UW after arriving from San Diego State, and junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah with 24, 21 of them coming at Washington State.

While Fisch's Arizona connection to this team is quickly winding down, the Huskies still have three Tucson transplants adding starts to their totals in senior edge rusher Isaiah Ward, who has 19 career starts, including 11 with the Wildcats; junior cornerback Manny Karnley, who joined the UW with 10 starts at Virginia and 6 at Arizona, and Manu.

Of their time Power 4 accrued starts elsewhere, UW players bring a collective 50 from current Big 12 teams, with senior linebacker Xe'ree Alexander's logging 6 starts at UCF; 5 from the SEC, all by sophomore defensive tackle Kai McClendon; and Karnley's 10 in the ACC.

HUSKIES AS PRIOR STARTERS

STARTS

OFFENSE

(168)

TE -- Decker DeGraaf

UW 16

TE -- Kade Eldridge

UW 1, USC 1

OT -- Drew Azzopardi

UW 24, San Diego State 6

OT -- Kolt Dieterich

Sam Houston State 19

OT -- Soane Faasolo

UW 4

OG -- John Mills

UW 11

OG -- Geirean Hatchett

UW 17, Oklahoma 1

C -- Landen Hatchett

UW 15

WR -- Dezmen Roebuck

UW 10

WR -- Rashid Williams

UW 3

WR -- Christian Moss

Kennesaw State 18

QB -- Demond Williams Jr.

UW 15

QB -- Elijah Brown

Stanford 3

RB -- Jayden Limar

Oregon 3

RB -- Trey Cooley

Louisville 1

DEFENSE

(223)

ER -- Jacob Lane

UW 13

ER -- Isaiah Ward

UW 8, Arizona 11

ER -- Logan George

Idaho State 12

DT -- Elinneus Davis

UW 10

DT -- Darin Conley

Ball State 12

DT -- DeSean Watts

Sacramento State 11

DT -- Kai McClendon

Mississippi State 5

LB -- Jacob Manu

UW 5, Arizona 27

LB -- Xe'ree Alexander

UW 5, UCF 7, Idaho 6

LB -- Buddah Al-Uqdah

UW 3, Washington State 21

LB -- Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

UW 2

CB -- Manny Karnley

Virginia 10, Arizona 6

CB -- Dylan Robinson

UW 5

S -- Alex McLaughlin

UW 13, Northern Arizona 23

S -- Rylon Dillard-Allen

UW 3

NB -- Rahshawn Clark

UW 5

The Huskies also have mined the Big Sky Conference for players with 52 starts at the FCS level in senior edge rusher Logan George's 12 at Idaho State, Alexander's 6 at Idaho, sophomore defensive tackle DeSean Watts' 11 at Sacramento State and McLaughlin's time served at Northern Arizona.

As he stated at Big Ten Media Days, Fisch is reluctant to use the transfer portal much at all going forward, preferring to recruit and develop his own players.

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Published | Modified
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

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