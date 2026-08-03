With Camp Near, Huskies Aren't Shy On Job Experience

Two years ago, the University of Washington football team was forced to use players, veterans even, who hadn't really started before or certainly not much at all.

Names like Enokk Vimahi, Gaard Memmelaar, Max McCree and Jacob Bandes come to mind.

Last season, the Huskies turned to a host of newcomers and made them get their feet wet right away as first-teamers in true freshmen John Mills, Dezmen Roebuck, Raiden Vines-Bright, Dylan Robinson and others.

While more freshmen have forced their way into the lineup for the coming 2026 football campaign, Jedd Fisch's roster now basically provides him and his coaching staff with an experienced crew to work with -- 31 different players have been starters in Montlake or somewhere else across the college landscape.

That's 15 on offense, 16 on defense.

Collectively, they've taken the field for 391 starting assignments, with 223 coming on defense.

Playing for the UW alone, these players bring 187 starts to the season at hand.

No deer-in-the-headlight Huskies this season.

Development is the standard. Under @CoachJeddFisch, continuity is a weapon.



187 starts in purple and gold. 10 players on offense. 11 players on defense. 🙌☔️ pic.twitter.com/hbU5mPnKgz — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 24, 2026

The players with the most starts are all one-time transfers topped by senior safety Alex McLaughlin with 36, with 23 coming from Northern Arizona, and senior linebacker Jacob Manu with 32, 27 of which happened at Arizona.

Add senior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi with 30 starts, with 24 coming at the UW after arriving from San Diego State, and junior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah with 24, 21 of them coming at Washington State.

While Fisch's Arizona connection to this team is quickly winding down, the Huskies still have three Tucson transplants adding starts to their totals in senior edge rusher Isaiah Ward, who has 19 career starts, including 11 with the Wildcats; junior cornerback Manny Karnley, who joined the UW with 10 starts at Virginia and 6 at Arizona, and Manu.

Of their time Power 4 accrued starts elsewhere, UW players bring a collective 50 from current Big 12 teams, with senior linebacker Xe'ree Alexander's logging 6 starts at UCF; 5 from the SEC, all by sophomore defensive tackle Kai McClendon; and Karnley's 10 in the ACC.

HUSKIES AS PRIOR STARTERS STARTS OFFENSE (168) TE -- Decker DeGraaf UW 16 TE -- Kade Eldridge UW 1, USC 1 OT -- Drew Azzopardi UW 24, San Diego State 6 OT -- Kolt Dieterich Sam Houston State 19 OT -- Soane Faasolo UW 4 OG -- John Mills UW 11 OG -- Geirean Hatchett UW 17, Oklahoma 1 C -- Landen Hatchett UW 15 WR -- Dezmen Roebuck UW 10 WR -- Rashid Williams UW 3 WR -- Christian Moss Kennesaw State 18 QB -- Demond Williams Jr. UW 15 QB -- Elijah Brown Stanford 3 RB -- Jayden Limar Oregon 3 RB -- Trey Cooley Louisville 1 DEFENSE (223) ER -- Jacob Lane UW 13 ER -- Isaiah Ward UW 8, Arizona 11 ER -- Logan George Idaho State 12 DT -- Elinneus Davis UW 10 DT -- Darin Conley Ball State 12 DT -- DeSean Watts Sacramento State 11 DT -- Kai McClendon Mississippi State 5 LB -- Jacob Manu UW 5, Arizona 27 LB -- Xe'ree Alexander UW 5, UCF 7, Idaho 6 LB -- Buddah Al-Uqdah UW 3, Washington State 21 LB -- Zaydrius Rainey-Sale UW 2 CB -- Manny Karnley Virginia 10, Arizona 6 CB -- Dylan Robinson UW 5 S -- Alex McLaughlin UW 13, Northern Arizona 23 S -- Rylon Dillard-Allen UW 3 NB -- Rahshawn Clark UW 5

The Huskies also have mined the Big Sky Conference for players with 52 starts at the FCS level in senior edge rusher Logan George's 12 at Idaho State, Alexander's 6 at Idaho, sophomore defensive tackle DeSean Watts' 11 at Sacramento State and McLaughlin's time served at Northern Arizona.

As he stated at Big Ten Media Days, Fisch is reluctant to use the transfer portal much at all going forward, preferring to recruit and develop his own players.