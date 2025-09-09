Run-minded Huskies Make Things Simpler, Tougher in Approach
Right before your eyes, the University of Washington football team is undergoing a steady transformation on offense, one snap at a time.
If you haven't been paying attention, the Huskies are now a rush-first outfit, namely three yards and a cloud of Big Ten dust.
While it's been just two games, the UW averages 48.5 running attempts per outing so far -- compared to 32.2 carries last season as a conference newbie still feeling its way around and just 27.3 rushes a game for the devoted air-minded DeBoer/Grubb attack of 2023.
For now, coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies with an upgraded offensive line of Carver Willis, John Mills, Landen Hatchett, Geirean Hatchett and Drew Azzopardi prefer to try and run the ball down your throats.
It's far less complicated that way. Simple is so much better when going mano on mano in the Big Ten.
"First of all, we're able to rely on the run game more, which makes a huge difference in the overall decision-making on how to call a game," Fisch acknowledged.
Consequently, running the football successfully with that reconfigured O-line has created more high-percentage plays that have enabled the UW to extend drives. Think third-and-2 rather than third-and-10.
You have to like those increased odds. Third down is no longer a mandatory passing down for the Huskies.
"We have the ability on third down to be much more manageable in down and distance than on third and long," Fisch pointed out. "You have the ability to run or pass in those downs."
In two games, the Huskies' Jonah Coleman has come up with a couple of individual 100-yard rushing games, cranking out 177 and 111 to go with a nation-leading 7 touchdowns.
Back-up Adam Mohammed just missed out on a third UW trip to the rushing century mark with 95 yards against UC Davis.
Add to that, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has carried the ball for 68 and 64 yards, respectively.
It's a whole new world for the Huskies, with their passing attempts dropping dramatically from 38.2 per game for the national runner-up team with Michael Penix Jr. doing the flinging to 32.1 for Fisch's first UW team last season to 27 on the average now.
Running the football well and with authority just has so many advantages over relying mostly on an air attack to get things done -- the play call becomes not nearly so obvious in what needs to be accomplished, plus a team just looks so much tougher when getting down and dirty to get things done.
"You can certainly see it's much different calling the game this year," Fisch said, "when you don't have as many things that we have to keep in mind."
