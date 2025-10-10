Rutgers Was Game Of Horrors For Huskies in 2024
There were worse losses on the scoreboard, more damaging plays elsewhere to be sure, but no game did more harm to the 2024 University of Washington football team than the Huskies' trip to Rutgers, which they lost 21-18.
Edge rusher Zach Durfee, for all intents and purposes, was rendered immobile when he suffered a second turf toe injury in Piscataway, New Jersey, went out in the first half and the 6-foot-5, 258-pound defender missed more than half of the campaign.
Defensive tackle Jayvon Parker had his season and the best performance of his career end abruptly that day when he tore an Achilles tendon early in the fourth quarter against the Scarlet Knights and hopped off the field, and he hasn't played since.
And, in a fit of overzealous exuberance, safety Vince Holmes drew a illegal substitution penalty right before halftime that cost the Huskies a blocked field goal, a defensive stop, an opposing touchdown and quite possibly the outcome.
In other words, what could go wrong that day, definitely went wrong.
Oh, did we forget to mention that rain came down in sheets during the opening quarter?
Durfee arrived at Rutgers with great hope. Dealing with a left turf toe injury suffered against Eastern Michigan, he had played sparingly against Washington State and sat out against Northwestern to speed his recovery process.
He got off the bus, walked to midfield at SHI Stadium, gathered 15 teammates around him and as a team leader delivered an inspirational message to the others.
He came up with a pair of tackles in the first quarter, holding running back Kyle Monangai to no gain and a 2-yard run, and then his other toe quit on him.
"I thought I was playing really well the first couple of plays, but I think I was compensating so much something in my right toe exploded and I was definitely angry about it," Durfee said. "That pretty much ended my season."
The senior, currently dealing with an elbow injury, likely will be a spectator for this next Rutgers game.
For three quarters last year in Piscataway, Parker was never better. He came off the bench to bring down Rutgers running backs for gains of 1, 2 and 2 yards, chase down a wide receiver on a 15-yard pass play and sack the quarterback for a 5-yard loss.
Pro Football Focus later singled him out for turning in the third-best performance of any defensive tackle nationwide that weekend, assigning him an 88.2 grade.
However, Parker wasn't in any mood to celebrate. Six plays into the fourth quarter at Rutgers, Parker tore his right Achilles heel and he was ushered off the field, helped up the tunnel once the game ended and ruled out for the season.
"Obviously, I feel for Jayvon," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's worked extremely hard to get back and really did a nice job for us when he was in the game."
If all goes well on Friday, the now 6-foot-3, 330-pound Parker twin will make his return in this next game against Rutgers, according to Fisch.
Then there's Holmes. His Husky career hasn't changed much since his Rutgers snafu. He's a special-teams player and a reserve safety. What happened 12 months didn't him any.
With 47 seconds left in the first half and UW trailing 7-3, since departed edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw came through and blocked a 38-yard field goal.
Watching from the sideline, the 6-foot, 190-pound Holmes was so inspired by the play he ran onto the field to share in the moment with the Huskies. Unfortunately for him, the play wasn't quite over, a flag was thrown, five yards were marked off and the Scarlet Knights retained possession. And worse happened.
On the next play, Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ian Strong -- with both players still on the roster this season -- and the host team took an insurmountable 11-point lead.
Holmes' coach handled him gently but firmly in the aftermath.
"He wasn't running on the field to scoop up the ball," Fisch replayed. "He was running on the field to celebrate with his teammates and I just continued to educate him, and said, 'These are things that just can't happen.' "
All of these UW players will be at Husky Stadium on Friday night, either in or out of uniform, hoping for better luck against Rutgers.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: