Ryan Otton Deals With 'Consistent Stream of Unlucky'
Injured University of Washington football players generally come out for spring practice in one of two groups.
They're either dressed in full uniform but don't take any contact or they arrive in black T-shirts and shorts and together do rehab exercises off to the side.
Then there's Ryan Otton, the junior tight end from Tumwater, Washington, who seems to be all alone in his recovery process. For most UW practices, he ventures out alone at the end, wearing different colored workout clothes than the others.
With his brother Cade, the former Husky TE standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter, at practice on Saturday, it seemed only right to ask tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao for an update on the younger Otton.
Except there was nothing new to report for the 6-foot-6, 245-pound junior who seemingly has been injured much of his three-plus seasons with the UW.
"I has been a consistent stream of unlucky is what I would say," Paopao offered, without giving any detail.
From what is known, Ryan Otton reported to the Huskies in 2022 after his brother had graduated and he was injured in his first practice, left with a severe hamstring pull. He might have had other physical issues, as well.
A year ago, this younger Otton reported for spring practice looking buff and all filled out after an offseason in the weight room. He took part in a handful of practices for Jedd Fisch's then newly hired coaching staff.
However, the one-time 4-star recruit came off the East practice field greatly favoring his shoulder and he's likely not been in pads since over 12 months.
"Ryan right now is running his recovery process and we're going to try and get him back as soon as possible," Paopao said.
Asked if there's any chance that could happen this spring, Paopao said, "I sure hope so."
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington