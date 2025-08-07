Ryan Otton Signs Off Football Career With Heartfelt Message
Ryan Otton could play football at a high level, there was no question about it.
Success was in his genes, with his grandfather Sid becoming the winningest Washington high school football coach, his father Tim an accomplished player and coach, his uncle Brad a USC quarterback and his brother Cade a UW and Tampa Bay Bucs tight end standout.
Ryan, a tight end, was next in line. Highly recruited. Bigger than everyone else.
However, he became one of the many unfair football casualties, people who never really get to show off their talent because the game can be so unforgiving to their health.
In his case, Ryan Otton was forced to medically retire before this University of Washington football fall camp began and walk away.
As to be expected, it took a great toll on him, emotionally and physically, which he shared on social media recently.
"The past three years have been some of the most challenging and difficult moments of my life," Otton said in a posting.
"From losing my mom unexpectedly a couple weeks into my freshman year, to many MRIs, doctors visits and multiple surgeries, the college football experience definitely wasn't what I had anticipated it being and I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to finish it out how I wanted to. But my body fell apart and I need to prioritize my health for post-football."
Otton was injured in his very first UW practice as a freshman in 2022, suffering a severe hamstring pull that bothered him the rest of the season.
He showed up for 2023 spring practice in excellent shape, looking muscular and carrying 250 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame.
However, it wasn't long before this Otton came off the field favoring a shoulder, in obvious discomfort, trying to stretch out the pain to no avail.
As he wrote in his public post, he dealt with other injuries as well that required too many tests and too many surgeries.
Rather to emulate or exceed his brother's UW tight-end accomplishments, this Otton had to walk away from the game and get on with his life.
He spent three years in Montlake and played in just two games, against Colorado as a freshman and California as a redshirt freshman. He left with just enough positives.
"In the future, when I look back at my time as a Husky, I think I'll only remember the good moments, the relationships I made, and the brotherhood that will last a lifetime," Otton said.
"Football has been my identity since I was seven years old and it's hard to say goodbye to something that's made me who I am, but football retires us all eventually either way. I'm not sure what this next chapter of my life will bring me, but what I do know is the lessons I've learned and hardships I've faced have prepared me for anything that comes my way."
