S-I All-American Breaks Down Stratton's Skill Set, Recruiting Situation

John Garcia takes a close look at the San Diego-area quarterback bound for the UW.

John Garcia is like a quarterback himself. He sees the field, makes the call and lets fly with his pinpoint assessments.

The Sports Illustrated All-American director of recruiting has sized up all of the Power 5 QB commitments, including recent University of Washington pledge Jackson Stratton from La Jolla, California, and put them in perspective in expert detail. You can read his story right here.

Garcia breaks down Stratton's quarterback skill set and offers a logical reason why he wasn't more heavily recruited or higher rated in the class of 2022.

Stratton appears to have the right size and athleticism that most top-level college programs desire, a positive statistical ratio and a passing-minded California environment.

Garcia's published take on the San Diego-area quarterback bound for the Huskies goes as follows:

"The least-heralded Power 5 commitment at the position, perhaps nationally, was the Californian tabbing the Washington Huskies. Part of the reason has to be pandemic related in that he had to wait until this spring to showcase his talent following a strong sophomore campaign back in 2019. In just five games this fall, Stratton put together a 19:2 touchdown to interception ratio, completing 70 percent of his passes in leading La Jolla (Calif.) High to an undefeated record.

"Stratton, who also plays baseball at 6'4" and 205 pounds, didn't pick up an FBS offer until late February, when FIU came calling. Nevada, Ivy League programs and other FCS programs were also in the mix until last weekend when Washington extended an offer he seemingly jumped on immediately. The Huskies picked up a junior with some classic passing traits. Stratton plays with great balance, timing and enough comfort to make plays on the move or under duress, including tossing a dime along the numbers while back-pedaling away from a jailbreak pass rush."

Stratton will play his senior season in the fall and report to the Huskies in 2022, joining a quarterback room that includes current sophomore starter Dylan Morris, sixth-year senior grad transfer Patrick O'Brien, and true freshman legacy player Sam Huard, with O'Brien likely gone.

