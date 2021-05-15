Breaking Down the Latest Quarterbacks to Come off the Board

Well into the month of May on the recruiting calendar, the roll call for quarterback prospects off the board is a longer list. To date, 39 Power 5 programs have already secured their future signal-caller in the class of 2022. Four of them, Florida State, Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech, already have a pair of QBs committed among rising high school seniors.

As the minority of P5 programs look to solidify the next potential face of the program, a handful of big right arms came off the board just in the last two weeks or so while the rest of the recruiting world waits for the NCAA dead period to end to take the next step in the decision-making process.

SI All-American looks at the last 10 to pick FBS programs.

AJ Duffy - Florida State

A recruitment originally set to end in March, with many thinking Arizona State would be the pick, Florida State and Michigan State also able to get the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy passer on campus for self-guided visits. Taking the April 10 trip to Tallahassee for seemingly the spring's biggest recruiting event to date, the FSU spring game, it left quite the impression on one of America's most consistent arms. Less than three weeks later he went public with the pledge.

Duffy, who spent his prep career in California before the move to IMG this spring, will command the nation's most-watched offense. During his last full season, in 2019, he led Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde to 11 wins while racking up 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns in completing 70 percent of his passes. Duffy has plus athleticism relative to the position, too, having rushed for 501 yards and four more scores as a sophomore.

Tayven Jackson - Tennessee

One of the nation's most interesting passers is Jackson, a three-sport star out of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove, where he leads the football and basketball programs and makes a mark on the track. After wrapping up a banner junior season on the hardwood, being named Daily Journal Player of the Year, Jackson also anchored the program's 4x400 relay team to a win in the Southport Relays last month with a powerful and long stride at 6'5".

[Analysis: Jackson to Tennessee]

But the ceiling is on the football field, where Jackson led the program to an undefeated state championship in 2020, making plays with his arm and legs to the tune of 23 total touchdowns. The big frame, mobility and huge right arm makes for a compelling athletic profile, one worth watching in the SEC once football becomes the sole focus for the first time in his life. It may take some time but this is as strong a get for any program at any position thus far in the 2022 cycle.

Braden Davis - South Carolina

Speaking of frame, arm talent and upside, Davis has plenty going for his future as a signal caller. With less experience than most on the list given an ankle injury in 2020 costing him time at Lake Minneola (Fla.) High, the NFL legacy has long been considered one of America's most interesting quarterback talents. Now back in Delaware, he reports great health ahead of one of the most highly-anticipated senior seasons in the nation.

Davis has a big arm along with tangible athleticism, testing very well at the Elite 11 Philadelphia regional, running sub 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a self-reported 4.13 short shuttle, finishing as the No. 4 athletic tester among the 75-plus athletes in attendance. When he steps into his throws, that explosiveness shines through to all three levels. As he grows more consistently with experience, Davis should have a massive 2021 season for Middletown (Del.) High.

Jackson Stratton - Washington

The least-heralded Power 5 commitment at the position, perhaps nationally, was the Californian tabbing the Washington Huskies. Part of the reason has to be pandemic related in that he had to wait until this spring to showcase his talent following a strong sophomore campaign back in 2019. In just five games this fall, Stratton put together a 19:2 touchdown to interception ratio, completing 70% of his passes in leading La Jolla (Calif.) High to an undefeated record.

Stratton, who also plays baseball at 6'4", 205 pounds, didn't pick up and FBS offer until late February, when FIU came calling. Nevada , Ivy League programs and other FCS programs were also in the mix until last weekend when Washington extended an offer he seemingly jumped on immediately. The Huskies picked up a junior with some classic passing traits. Stratton plays with great balance, timing and enough comfort to make plays on the move or under duress, including tossing a dime along the numbers while back-pedaling away from a jailbreak pass rush.

Brayden Locke - Mississippi State

Few quarterbacks in the state of Texas can match what the newest Bulldog commitment has over the last two seasons, nearly 7,500 yards and 93 touchdowns, a strong indication for any Power 5 program -- especially one captained by Mike Leach. Locke has led Rockwall (Texas) to double digit wins over the last two years with the gaudy numbers, improving completion percentage and TD-INT ratios along the way.

Locke is a decisive passer who isn't afraid to take some chances down the field or sometimes against the grain, with enough power to push to all three levels. He trusts his arm and shines brightest with intermediate accuracy and anticipation. With him headed to Starkville, nine different Texans in the class have committed to Power 5 programs to date.

Travis Throckmorton - Oregon State

The Beavers cast a wide net at the position but wrapped up the hunt as April came to a close with the Simi Valley (Calif.) native. Throckmorton jumped on the OSU offer just about a week after it was extended, selecting the program over Group of 5 extensions like Nevada and Florida Atlantic. As a junior this spring, he accounted for 14 touchdowns in just five games, leading the program to wins in all but one contest in the condensed campaign.

Throckmorton has an easy motion with a relatively quick trigger and plus arm strength. He is mechanically advanced in the pocket and throws with great balance more times than not, with third-level success and enough mobility to avoid the initial rush and/or work from a mobile pocket. This could be a sneaky strong get for Jonathan Smith and company.

Chris Calhoun - UConn

Rebounding in recruiting as one of the programs that didn't show its stuff with a 2020 season isn't easy, but it didn't slow UConn from snagging its potential face of the program down the line in Calhoun. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood standout picked the Huskies over Bowling Green, Yale and others, following a junior season in which he had 20 total touchdowns to his name, proving capable as a passer and especially as a runner, where he nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark in 10 games.

Calhoun has room to improve upon his first campaign as a varsity starter but flashed a very strong arm and some off-speed gems in addition to some of the best QB-running ability we've seen to date in the class of 2022. He gets rid of the football in a hurry and takes good chances down the field relative to the modern era. Calhoun could be the most intriguing Florida native at the position among rising-senior recruits.

Landry Lyddy - Louisiana Tech

If looking into fit, a steal versus the Power 5, efficiency or simply securing a winner, Louisiana Tech wrapped up its quarterback recruiting as well as any program nationally on May 6. Adding Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy's Landry Lyddy when the Bulldogs did, as P5 programs upticked in interest, proved timely.

Lyddy had a banner 2020 season, leading the program to a state championship in dominant fashion, tossing 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions while completing 65% of his passes along the way. Its carried into the offseason, too, as SIAA had Landry ahead of passers headed to Clemson, Oklahoma State and Colorado at the Elite 11 Dallas just last month. This isn't a case of simple domination in a small classification, Lyddy is efficient and accurate in any setting.

Carson Haggard - Tulane

Another Sunshine State native recently off the board was Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep's Haggard, who picked Tulane the first week of May. Despite a smaller frame, it has been hard to miss the rising-senior on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason with the Miami Immortals, leading the program to a playoff finishes at nearly every stop, including a Pylon Dallas win on the national stage.

Haggard's Friday night resume is rock solid as a two-year starter, helping Gulliver to playoff berths against elite competition. As a junior, in just six games, he tossed 15 touchdown passes with a quick release, good athleticism and and varying tempo relative to the situation. There's a moxie and toughness to Haggard that will play well in a college locker room, too.

Jayden Maiava - UNLV

How about a Hawaiian headed to Las Vegas? The Rebels added Maiava, out of Honolulu (Hawaii) Kaimuki to wrap up the month of April over some Power 5 offers and even more interest earlier in his recruitment. A bigger passer at 6'4", 220 pounds or so, the new UNLV pledge is also one of the more creative senior passers we've seen on tape to date.

Maiava has been the 'guy' at Kaimuki since he was a freshman and the experience allows him to explore more of the field and game than most prep passers. His last full season was in 2019, where he threw for 3,317 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has a big arm, great feel for pressure and more athleticism than his frame would suggest. There is a maturity to his game that will play well in making up for a lost season in 2021.

More from SI All-American

Gatorade Names State Players of the Year

By the Numbers: 2021 NFL Draft First Round

Elite 11 Indianapolis Top Senior Performers

Elite 11 Philadelphia Top Performers

Elite 11 Dallas Top Performers

Under Armour Atlanta Top Performers | Recruiting Notebook

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.