Huskies Go Down Jersey Turnpike To Pick Up Edge Rusher

Derek Zammit can tell people all about edge rusher Chaz Gray and how much the now University of Washington freshman quarterback would much rather be playing alongside him than trying to avoid him.

On Tuesday, these two New Jersey guys became prospective college teammates when the touted 6-foot-4, 250-pound Gray, a 4-star recruit, announced his commitment to the Huskies, choosing them over Tennessee, Clemson and Central Florida, according to Rivals.

Gray, who has a perfect name for someone getting into a stance under Seattle's rainy skies, hails from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, which sits on the New Jersey-New York state line and is just 31 miles from New York City.

He'll be coming from near Times Square to Red Square.

Gray becomes the UW's 18th commitment, 10 of whom are defensive players, and the second edge rusher to go with Matamatagi Uiagalelei from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.

The Huskies now have received six consecutive pledges from 4-star players. They've been on Gray for a long time, first offering him on January 29, 2025.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Chaz Gray has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 250 EDGE chose the Huskies over Tennessee, Clemson, and UCF



“I’m all in, GO DAWGS!!!”https://t.co/kNbD5QsCNW pic.twitter.com/WMPwmSG8V4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

As for a prior meeting between Gray and Zammit, the edge rusher and his Green Knights team came in and manhandled the quarterback and DePaul Catholic 31-14 at home this past October 31 in Wayne, New Jersey.

Zammit and his normally high-scoring Spartans were held to 11 first downs and just 119 yards passing as Gray and his teammates, who include his 5-star linebacker brother Tahj, continuously moved him out of the pocket.

Gray had 3 tackles and a quarterback hurry as his team broke a 14-all tie with a 17-0 fourth quarter to win convincingly.

It was games like that have brought him 24 offers, which also include the likes of Notre Dame, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Miami and Nebraska.

Gray, according to Max Preps, finished with 40 tackles this past season, among them 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, plus 3 pass break-ups, for a 10-2 team.

He visited the UW the weekend before last and it obviously left him with a good impression as he still has a trip to Tennessee set for June 19, where he would have met with a staff that includes former Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge.

Gray and Zammit, of course, hail from the home state for UW coach Jedd Fisch, who has made sure his recruiters go over it annually looking for talent.