Sam Adams II Will Finish Career in Big Sky Conference
Former University of Washington running back Sam Adams II -- who once held 41 scholarship offers and could have played anywhere across the country -- will finish his college football career in the Big Sky Conference, carrying the ball for Sacramento State.
Late Monday night, he revealed his next move after leaving the Huskies in January for the transfer portal following five seasons that probably didn't come close to meeting his expectations.
Coming out of Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle's suburbs, Adams had schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M all lining up for his services.
Instead, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Adams committed to Chris Peterson's Huskies and signed with Jimmy Lake's staff after the 2019 UW coaching change.
He played in 31 games in Montlake and rushed 31 times for a modest 82 yards and a touchdown, and caught 7 passes for 51 yards and 2 more scores.
If this was a baseball trade, Adams was the player to be named later for Sacramento State, which last year sent edge rusher Deshawn Lynch and safety Cameron Broussard to the Huskies.
Not only was this big back a 4-star recruit, he was the third player in his family named Sam Adams, with the first two enjoying NFL careers, putting plenty of pressure on him to succeed.
When he signed with the UW, Adams was so talented he seemingly had the option to run the football or play cornerback.
Dealing with nagging injuries, he practiced sparingly and didn't appear in any games in his first two seasons in Montlake.
Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, however, rejuvenated Adams' career by playing him in nine games in 2022. In his breakout outing, he ran the ball six times for 20 yards and caught 2 passes for 14 yards and his first Husky score against Jedd Fisch's Arizona team in a 49-39 win.
With Fisch as his UW coach last season, he appeared in 12 games but mostly as a special-teamer, with the new leader bringing in his own running backs from Arizona in Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed.
After running just 8 times for 19 yards in 2024, Adams entered the portal following the Huskies' 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl.
