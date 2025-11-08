Sam Huard Fakes Everyone Out In USC Game
For the USC football team on Friday night in Los Angeles, No. 80 ran onto the field in a punting situation against Northwestern early in the second quarter, took the snap and didn't do anything near what was expected.
On fourth-and-6 from the Trojans 46, this guy threw a deft, left-handed spiral to receiver Tanook Hines that picked up 10 yards and eventually led to a touchdown and a 14-7 advantage at the Coliseum.
Up in the broadcast booth, FOX broadcaster Jason Benetti lauded the supposedly unknown passing skills of USC punter Sam Johnson, who wears No. 80.
Except the joke was on Benetti. And Northwestern. And just about anyone tuning in.
In a carefully devised deception, the Trojans put another jersey No. 80 on Sam Huard, same as Johnson, and had him go for the first down.
Huard normally wears No. 7, which is a family number.
Huard, of course, is the former University of Washington quarterback and son and nephew of one-time Husky signal-callers Damon and Brock Huard, who spent two seasons in Montlake on Jimmy Lake and Kalen DeBoer teams before entering the transfer portal.
He simply wasn't going to dislodge Michael Penix Jr. and wasn't willing to wait around for the other left-hander, now in the NFL, to use up his college eligibility with the Huskies.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Huard, a fifth-year senior, has moved around to Cal Poly, Utah and now USC, with his uncle Luke Huard serving as the Trojans' quarterback coach.
Huard currently is the third-string quarterback at his latest stop, behind junior Jayden Maiava and freshman Husan Longstreet.
As for FOX's Benetti, he once was a broadcast partner with Brock Huard and was beside himself when he learned about the USC fake punter, let alone the fake punt.
"My phone is going to be an absolute disaster if Brock watches this," Benetti said on air. "An absolute disaster."
A 5-star recruit, Sam Huard is trying to make the best of a trying college career. He started just one game for the Huskies, got a full season in as the No. 1 QB at Poly and was injured and didn't play for Utah last season.
For the Trojans, the fake punt was just his second play of the season. He took a last-play knee in the season opener against Missouri State, a 73-13 victory, before coming in on Friday night in punter disguise.
With three minutes remaining, Huard re-entered the game as a quarterback -- still wearing No. 80 --and handed off four times and took a knee on the final play in USC's 38-17 victory.
