Selling of Demond Williams Begins with April Public Appearance

The young Husky quarterback will do a meet and greet with customized merchandise.

Dan Raley

Demond Williams Jr. got a taste of several games on the road in the Big Ten.
And so the Seattle marketing of Demond Wiliams Jr. begins.

While the national analysts still pretend he doesn't exist when compiling their preseason quarterback lists -- even after seeing him in his full glory at the Sun Bowl -- the selling of the diminutive University of Washington signal-caller will commence shortly after spring football begins.

On Sunday, April 6, following the first three practices, sporting apparel company Simply Seattle will host a Williams meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., presumably at its Pioneer Square outlet.

It won't be free.

In this day and age of compensating college athletes beyond the traditional scholarship provision, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Williams will meet with fans who will play $50 for the privilege and receive a signed poster and a T-shirt that offer his likeness.

It's not clear what the player's compensation level is for the event.

Williams, of course, has been handed the keys to the Husky offense. He was made the starter for the last two games of last season, in the regular-season finale against Oregon in Eugene and in the postseason against Louisville in El Paso.

At the Sun Bowl, Williams threw for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, all going to wide receiver Giles Jackson, while rallying the UW from a two-touchdown deficit to boldly go for a two-point extra point and the win, only to lose 35-34 when his end-zone pass was tipped away.

In the postgame media session, UW coach Jedd Fisch came away vowing to make Williams a No. 1 NFL draft pick and a Heisman Trophy candidate, so impressed was he with the then freshman's performance.

