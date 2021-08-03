SI All-American Puts National Ranking on Ryan Otton

The Tumwater, Washington, tight end and UW commit runs with heady company at his position.

Cade Otton was overlooked, underestimated and proof that college-football recruiting experts often don't get it right when he emerged from Tumwater High School on the outskirts of the Washington state capital city.

He pulled a meager 3 stars from the talent scouts and was ranked lower than a lot of other tight ends before becoming a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, an All-America candidate and soon to be a four-year starter for the University of Washington.

Cade is added reason that no one was going to make the same mistake twice with his kid brother Ryan Otton.

The Ottons aren't necessarily flashy, but they can play.

Ryan can thank Cade for clearing that up and making others take a closer look at him than they might have.

Sports Illustrated All-American, which wasn't around when Cade was a schoolboy prospect, pegs the younger Otton as one of the top 10 high school tight ends for the class of 2022. You can access the SIAA list and see the company that Ryan shares right here.

Dare we say, even this might be too low for the 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end, but it's rightly up to him to show people otherwise if that's the case.

For now, Ryan Otton carries more size than most to go with all that inherited athleticism and, different from nearly every other prospect at his position, he has a brother who represents a human highlight film of the possibilities that these siblings bring.

The following is the Otton assessment from John Garcia, SI All-American's recruiting director:

The Washington legacy prospect, who recently committed to the program, bring a balance to the table. He’s big, strong and relatively versatile as a tight end prospect, with prowess as a blocker and pass-catcher on an ideal 6’6” frame. Whether needed to move the sticks, in the red zone or as an extension of the offensive line with low pad level and drive, he can assist a modern offense in many ways. His height leaves room for added strength and bulk to reinforce strengths so when the polish and route tree develops, he can fit just about any collegiate offensive style.

It should be noted that there is more to judge Ryan Otton on than simply game film and comparisons to his brother.

Greatness runs through his family. The family tree often is a helpful indicator.

He is the grandson of Sid Otton, who retired from Tumwater High as Washington state's winningest football coach, and a nephew for Brad Otton, who became a USC starting quarterback.

The message here is this: while nothing is guaranteed from any recruit coming out of high school, and each one of them needs to prove what he can do, it helps to take a second look at any football-minded Otton.

