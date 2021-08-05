SI All-American Reveals Top 99 Seniors for 2022; UW Pursued 17
Sports Illustrated All-American, from its steady camp visits and comprehensive film study, has singled out the top 99 senior high school football players nationally for the class of 2022.
That's 99 prospects, not 100, just to be different and stand out. The SI99 story and talent breakdowns compiled by SIAA recruiting director John Garcia and Matt Solario can be accessed here, while the list also is shown below. Garcia, well respected in this realm, gives an overview in the accompanying video.
The top player in the class, according to SIAA, is wide receiver Travis Hunter from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Interestingly, Florida State, not Alabama or Georgia or Clemson, has him locked up.
Out of curiosity, we took a close look at how the University of Washington has worked this specific talent pool.
The Huskies offered 17 players from the SI99 ranking but they have no commitments. Just seven of those with UW interest remain undecided.
The Huskies aimed high for elite quarterbacks Cade Klubnik from Texas, Drew Allar from Ohio, and Maalik Murphy from California, No. 4, 44 and 54, respectively. However, Klubnik committed to Clemson, Allar chose Penn State and Murphy will join Texas.
Just two Washington state products made the SI99 list in offensive tackle Josh Conerly from Seattle's Rainier Beach High and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather from Camas High in Camas, Washington.
Merriweather committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday while Conerly, with endless choices, remains uncommitted, likely into next year.
However, Conerly is 5-star recruit and someone who can tilt the grade of an entire recruiting class, and he has shown plenty of interest in the Huskies. He's made multiple trips to campus, one coming unannounced on the last big weekend of summer visits before the dead period set in. The UW still has a chance to land him and benefit from the SI99.
Local critics no doubt will note the Huskies' inability to compete with the big boys in recruiting and securing players from a best of the best list such as this.
It should be noted that most schools typically offer four or five times the number of players they sign and the majority of every school's commitments come elsewhere rather than from a top 99 or 100 ranking.
Yet the headliners do carry a lot of recruiting weight and help build elite school reputations.
SIAA will pare this group down to an All-American team later this fall. Names in bold face are the players who were offered UW scholarships.
The Preseason SI99
1. WR Travis Hunter, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill — Committed to Florida State
2. IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High — undecided
3. IDL Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley — undecided
4. QB Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake — Clemson
5. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson — Alabama
6. CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore — undecided
7. Edge Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace — undecided
8. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage — undecided
9. CB Jaheim Singletary, Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee — undecided
10. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High — undecided
11. Slot Kevin Coleman, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis — undecided
12. Slot Evan Stewart, Frisco (Texas) Liberty — undecided
13. LB C.J. Hicks, Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter — Ohio State
14. WR Luther Burden, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis — Oklahoma
15. IDL Mykel Williams, Hardaway (Ga.) High School — USC
16. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver — undecided
17. Nickel Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School — Ohio State
18. LB Shemar James, Navarre (Fla.) High School — Florida
19. IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School — undecided
20. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — USC
21. RB Nicholas Singleton, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin — Penn State
22. IOL Devon Campbell, Arlington (Texas) Bowie — undecided
23. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County — Alabama
24. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview — Alabama
25. OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek — Oregon
26. CB Daylen Everette, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson
27. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Alabama
28. RB Malaki Starks, Jefferson (Ga.) High School — Georgia
29. S Kamari Wilson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — undecided
30. Slot Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — Oklahoma
31. Edge Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas) High School — undecided
32. QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland — Texas A&M
33. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve — undecided
34. OT Collin Sadler, Greenville (S.C.) High School — Clemson
35. S Xavier Nwakpa, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk — undecided
36. TE Jaleel Skinner, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — undecided
37. LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park — undecided
38. WR Talyn Shettron, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe — Oklahoma State
39. CB Will Johnson, Grosse Point (Mich.) High School — Michigan
40. QB Sam Horn, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill — Missouri
41. S Keon Sabb, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson
42. RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain — Texas
43. CB Khamauri Rogers, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County — Miami
44. QB Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) High School — Penn State
45. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – undecided
46. WR Tobias Merriweather, Camas (Wash.) Union — Notre Dame
47. WR Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School — Clemson
48. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) High School — Clemson
49. QB Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More — LSU
50. OT Eston Harris, Auburn (Ala.) High School — undecided
51. Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School — Texas A&M
52. Slot Kaleb Brown, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita — Ohio State
53. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman — undecided
54. QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra — Texas
55. RB Dallan Hayden, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers — Ohio State
56. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School — undecided
57. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — undecided
58. OT Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach — undecided
59. RB Branson Robinson, Madison (Miss.) Germantown — Georgia
60. CB Toriano Pride, Saint Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North — Clemson
61. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — Arizona
62. LB Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High — Notre Dame
63. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — uncommitted
64. OT Kiyaunta Goodwin, Charlestown (Ind.) High School — Kentucky
65. QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High School — Florida
66. S Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula (La.) High — undecided
67. IDL Jaheim Oatis, Columbia (Miss.) High School — Alabama
68. TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County — LSU
69. TE Donovan Green, Dickinson (Texas) High School — Texas A&M
70. Nickel Trequon Fegans, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson — Miami
71. Edge Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — Michigan
72. IOL Addison Nichols, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian — Tennessee
73. TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue (Neb.) West — Auburn
74. Nickel Jaeden Gould, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic — USC
75. S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook — undecided
76. Slot Kaden Saunders, Westerville (Ohio) South — Penn State
77. Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic — undecided
78. IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita —undecided
79. IDL Chris McClellan, Owasso (Okla.) High School — undecided
80. CB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) High School — Notre Dame
81. TE Oscar Delp, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth — undecided
82. IDL Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing — undecided
83. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna — undecided
84. LB Josh Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central — Notre Dame
85. IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville — undecided
86. Nickel JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta (Ga.) High School — LSU
87. WR Barion Brown, Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn — undecided
88. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — undecided
89. IOL Qae'Shon Sapp, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County — Florida State
90. IDL Christen Miller, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove — undecided
91. IDL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough — Penn State
92. LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury (N.C.) High — Georgia
93. Edge Darris Smith, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County — Georgia
94. WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.) High School — Ohio State
95. LB Jaron Willis, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County — Georgia Tech
96. WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall — undecided
97. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson
98. IDL Tyson Ford, Saint Louis (Mo.) Burroughs — Notre Dame
99. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed — Alabama
