SI All-American Reveals Top 99 Seniors for 2022; UW Pursued 17

Sports Illustrated All-American, from its steady camp visits and comprehensive film study, has singled out the top 99 senior high school football players nationally for the class of 2022.

That's 99 prospects, not 100, just to be different and stand out. The SI99 story and talent breakdowns compiled by SIAA recruiting director John Garcia and Matt Solario can be accessed here, while the list also is shown below. Garcia, well respected in this realm, gives an overview in the accompanying video.

The top player in the class, according to SIAA, is wide receiver Travis Hunter from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Interestingly, Florida State, not Alabama or Georgia or Clemson, has him locked up.

Out of curiosity, we took a close look at how the University of Washington has worked this specific talent pool.

The Huskies offered 17 players from the SI99 ranking but they have no commitments. Just seven of those with UW interest remain undecided.

The Huskies aimed high for elite quarterbacks Cade Klubnik from Texas, Drew Allar from Ohio, and Maalik Murphy from California, No. 4, 44 and 54, respectively. However, Klubnik committed to Clemson, Allar chose Penn State and Murphy will join Texas.

Just two Washington state products made the SI99 list in offensive tackle Josh Conerly from Seattle's Rainier Beach High and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather from Camas High in Camas, Washington.

Merriweather committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday while Conerly, with endless choices, remains uncommitted, likely into next year.

However, Conerly is 5-star recruit and someone who can tilt the grade of an entire recruiting class, and he has shown plenty of interest in the Huskies. He's made multiple trips to campus, one coming unannounced on the last big weekend of summer visits before the dead period set in. The UW still has a chance to land him and benefit from the SI99.

Local critics no doubt will note the Huskies' inability to compete with the big boys in recruiting and securing players from a best of the best list such as this.

It should be noted that most schools typically offer four or five times the number of players they sign and the majority of every school's commitments come elsewhere rather than from a top 99 or 100 ranking.

Yet the headliners do carry a lot of recruiting weight and help build elite school reputations.

SIAA will pare this group down to an All-American team later this fall. Names in bold face are the players who were offered UW scholarships.

The Preseason SI99

1. WR Travis Hunter, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill — Committed to Florida State

2. IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High — undecided

3. IDL Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley — undecided

4. QB Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake — Clemson

5. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson — Alabama

6. CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore — undecided

7. Edge Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace — undecided

8. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage — undecided

9. CB Jaheim Singletary, Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee — undecided

10. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High — undecided

11. Slot Kevin Coleman, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis — undecided

12. Slot Evan Stewart, Frisco (Texas) Liberty — undecided

13. LB C.J. Hicks, Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter — Ohio State

14. WR Luther Burden, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis — Oklahoma

15. IDL Mykel Williams, Hardaway (Ga.) High School — USC

16. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver — undecided

17. Nickel Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School — Ohio State

18. LB Shemar James, Navarre (Fla.) High School — Florida

19. IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School — undecided

20. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — USC

21. RB Nicholas Singleton, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin — Penn State

22. IOL Devon Campbell, Arlington (Texas) Bowie — undecided

23. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County — Alabama

24. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview — Alabama

25. OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek — Oregon

26. CB Daylen Everette, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson

27. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Alabama

28. RB Malaki Starks, Jefferson (Ga.) High School — Georgia

29. S Kamari Wilson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — undecided

30. Slot Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — Oklahoma

31. Edge Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas) High School — undecided

32. QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland — Texas A&M

33. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve — undecided

34. OT Collin Sadler, Greenville (S.C.) High School — Clemson

35. S Xavier Nwakpa, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk — undecided

36. TE Jaleel Skinner, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — undecided

37. LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park — undecided

38. WR Talyn Shettron, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe — Oklahoma State

39. CB Will Johnson, Grosse Point (Mich.) High School — Michigan

40. QB Sam Horn, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill — Missouri

41. S Keon Sabb, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson

42. RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain — Texas

43. CB Khamauri Rogers, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County — Miami

44. QB Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) High School — Penn State

45. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage – undecided

46. WR Tobias Merriweather, Camas (Wash.) Union — Notre Dame

47. WR Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School — Clemson

48. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) High School — Clemson

49. QB Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More — LSU

50. OT Eston Harris, Auburn (Ala.) High School — undecided

51. Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School — Texas A&M

52. Slot Kaleb Brown, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita — Ohio State

53. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman — undecided

54. QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra — Texas

55. RB Dallan Hayden, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers — Ohio State

56. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School — undecided

57. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — undecided

58. OT Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach — undecided

59. RB Branson Robinson, Madison (Miss.) Germantown — Georgia

60. CB Toriano Pride, Saint Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North — Clemson

61. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — Arizona

62. LB Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High — Notre Dame

63. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — uncommitted

64. OT Kiyaunta Goodwin, Charlestown (Ind.) High School — Kentucky

65. QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High School — Florida

66. S Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula (La.) High — undecided

67. IDL Jaheim Oatis, Columbia (Miss.) High School — Alabama

68. TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County — LSU

69. TE Donovan Green, Dickinson (Texas) High School — Texas A&M

70. Nickel Trequon Fegans, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson — Miami

71. Edge Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — Michigan

72. IOL Addison Nichols, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian — Tennessee

73. TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue (Neb.) West — Auburn

74. Nickel Jaeden Gould, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic — USC

75. S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook — undecided

76. Slot Kaden Saunders, Westerville (Ohio) South — Penn State

77. Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic — undecided

78. IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita —undecided

79. IDL Chris McClellan, Owasso (Okla.) High School — undecided

80. CB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) High School — Notre Dame

81. TE Oscar Delp, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth — undecided

82. IDL Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing — undecided

83. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna — undecided

84. LB Josh Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central — Notre Dame

85. IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville — undecided

86. Nickel JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta (Ga.) High School — LSU

87. WR Barion Brown, Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn — undecided

88. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei — undecided

89. IOL Qae'Shon Sapp, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County — Florida State

90. IDL Christen Miller, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove — undecided

91. IDL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough — Penn State

92. LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury (N.C.) High — Georgia

93. Edge Darris Smith, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County — Georgia

94. WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.) High School — Ohio State

95. LB Jaron Willis, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County — Georgia Tech

96. WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall — undecided

97. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — Clemson

98. IDL Tyson Ford, Saint Louis (Mo.) Burroughs — Notre Dame

99. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed — Alabama

