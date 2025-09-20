Sizing Up the Apple Juice to Hold Future Rivalry Games
PULLMAN, Washington -- The University of Washington and Washington State football teams play in different conferences now, against each other in September rather than November, and next year even in the season opener.
It's as if they're just trying to find whatever spot they can for this rivalry game now, with the 117th version coming Saturday in the Palouse.
Here's wondering how long everyone will want to keep the Apple Cup going once the five-year contract runs out in 2028?
Tradition has taken a bit of a pounding, with the Huskies making just their second trip to this town in seven years because of COVID and a rearranged schedule to adhere to its Big Ten Conference membership.
"I'm really not sure what Pullman is all about," said UW junior center Landen Hatchett, one of just seven in-state players who is starting in this game for both teams. "I don't go over there very much."
Most of these Huskies have never been here, so it's hard to hate the place for that matter.
While the teams have split the past four games, the Huskies enter ithis match-up as a 19.5-point favorite, which might be one of the first signs these programs are beginning to grow apart in talent and maybe unable to sustain the feistiness that defines the series.
Scheduling could come into play, too, with these teams playing a home-and-away schedule and the Huskies needing as many non-conference home games as possible to meet budget goals.
Asked about the preservation of the Apple Cup this past week, UW coach Jedd Fisch naturally said all the right things, indicating his preference for it.
"I think any time you have games where rivalries are played, you want them to continue," he said. "I can't imagine any head coach or any team that wouldn't want these games to continue. I think it's great the passion of our fan base, the passion of our team.
"To miss out on this opportunity would be devastating -- we know that."
Fisch has been to Pullman before, traveling there for Arizona games in 2021 and 2023 and series split.
He lost the first game 44-18 in snow flurries and fog in late November. Ironically WSU quarterback Jayden de Lauara was at his best, completing 13 of 22 passes for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns, and then he transferred to Arizona for the next two seasons to play for Fisch.
In 2023 in mid-October, Fisch took a 3-3 team to face the 4-1 Cougars in Pullman and his team came away with a 44-6 victory and the first of seven consecutive wins to close the season. Current Husky running back Jonah Coleman had a big outing, for the Wildcats rushing for 3 touchdowns while picking up 70 yards on 11 carries.
"It was a good day," Fisch confirmed, hoping for something similar on this trip.
