Sizing Up Suddenly Thin Husky Defensive Tackle Ranks

All of a sudden, Elinneus Davis has been left to fend for himself at University of Washington defensive tackle, if not stand naked to the wind.

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Anterio Thompson, unless they hear otherwise, have used up their college eligibility.

So have Simote Pepa and Logan Sagapolu, who were situational players at best.

Bryce Butler just turned his full attention to the transfer portal.

And the Parkers, twins Jayvon and Armon, finished the season injured and unavailable, with their recovery time unclear at this point.

Elinneus Davis celebrates a pass deflection with Deshawn Lynch for the Huskies. | Skylar Lin Visuals

That leaves just Davis, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound sophomore, as the only defensive tackle remaining with any amount of extended playing experience if the Huskies were asked to play today.

And that makes this position, one in which the UW hasn't had a dominant player practically since Vita Vea, precariously thin.

What that means is Jedd Fisch's staff will have to hit the portal hard -- maybe run smack into Butler and convince him to come back -- or quickly develop some of their young and untested talent, or both.

The roster hopefuls are 6-foot-3, 315-pound redshirt freshman Omar Khan, who drew just a handful of snaps against UC Davis early in the season; 6-foot-3, 310-pound freshman Dominic Macon, who redshirted and saw no game time, and 6-foot-5, 270-pound freshman Caleb Smith, who similarly redshirted.

Smith, brought in from Alabama and originally considered an edge rusher, is said to be moving inside and trying to gain significant weight in a hurry.

Caleb Smith makes a move during a UW spring drill. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Add to these guys incoming freshmen in 4-star Tufanua Umu-Cais, a Coloradoan who stands 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds; 6-foot-2, 275-pound JD Hill, a California native; 6-foot-4, 275-pound David Schwerzel from Seattle; and 6-foot-4, 280-pound Ta'a Malu from Tacoma.

At this point, it's still Davis against the world.

Davis has made great strides in two seasons with Jedd Fisch's staff, appearing in 25 games overall and starting 10 games this past season while coming up with 29 tackles, a half sack and 2 pass break-ups.

"He's a really good pass rushing interior defensive lineman who is very physical and can tackle the runners." Fisch said at midseason.

Unlike the other defensive linemen on the roster, Davis from Moorhead, Minnesota, previously was well acquainted with first-year UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters before the man arrived a year ago.

"I tried to recruit him to Illinois," Walters said.

If Davis can keep progressing, he could be the No. 1 guy for the Huskies in the defensive trenches. He still has two seasons of eligibility, too, so this might be the time for him to further establish himself up front.

"I'm just being gap sound and striking opponents and being careful," he said of his responsibilities.

Jacob Bandes jumps on Elinneus Davis to celebrate Davis' first sack. | Skylar Lin Visuals

As a guy who grew up in the Midwest, in the heart of Big Ten country, Davis turned down offers from schools such as Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas and Colorado to sign with Kalen DeBoer's UW staff and leave the comfort of home behind.

"I feel like taking a chance really paid off for me," he said.

Likewise, the Huskies are looking for a bigger payoff from Davis, urgently and almost uncomfortably so, because he's all they've got.

