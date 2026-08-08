Russell Davis, Husky 'Castaway,' Finds His Way Home

In two practices during University of Washington football fall camp, Russell Davis II has been alternately euphoric, explosive and maybe even a little wary of the newfound attention suddenly sent in his direction.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher finds himself a lot like Tom Hanks in the movie "Castaway" -- he's getting readjusted to civilization again after a few years of being stuck on a deserted island that doubles as the injured list.

Everything's new to him again.

"He was so excited during stretch lines," UW coach Jedd Fisch said following Thursday's opening practice. "Like he was full go, able to do everything and know he had no restraints on him. It was just great to see him."

After a 20-month absence from practice because of knee and elbow injuries, Davis, the son of a former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman, is back in the mix, looking to finally launch his UW football career in a meaningful way after a pair of misfires.

There's no question the one-time Arizona transfer and fifth-year defender can play the game. He holds the unique position of having played in just three UW games, and two ever so briefly, yet one of them turned out to be one of the finest Husky defensive performances over the past decade.

Against UCLA in November 2024, Davis piled up 3 sacks, including one in which he stripped the ball from Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers, an ex-Husky, and recovered it in a 31-19 victory at Husky Stadium.

Russell Davis II celebrates his sack and fumble recovery against UCLA. | UW

He was named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week for his heroics and able to celebrate that moment for all of three days before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

In Friday's second practice, Davis rotated in and out with the defense during pass-rush drills and looked quick even with his left knee encased in a heavy black brace.

Following one repetition, he took some instruction from a coach and dutifully responded, "Yes sir."

Russell Davis II, out with an elbow injury, talks to Zach Durfee at the 2024 Sun Bowl. | Dan Raley

Everything still is a little new to him. Walking out to that second practice at the East field by himself, Davis just sort of stared at someone who took his photo as he passed by, probably wondering why.

Face it, there just aren't too many images of this guy in a Husky uniform because he's more often been in sweats or street clothes off to the side.

Yet if all goes well, there will be no shortage of personal portraits with him surrounding the quarterback on game day.

"He's big, he's stronger than he's every been, he weighs more than he ever has," Fisch said. "He's in a really good spot. It's great to have him back."