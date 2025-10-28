Spring Sensation Clark Shows He's Good For All Seasons
Against Illinois, Rahshawn Clark became both a University of Washington starter and a closer.
He was on the field when the game began and led the Huskies off it with an exclamation-mark play near the end.
Coming out of the 42-25 victory over the then 23rd-ranked Illini, the 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman nickelback from Seattle stood to make these secondary responsibilities long term going forward.
"He's had a couple weeks of playing really good football," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Clark's promotion. "He's done a nice job at practice and done a nice job in the games he's gone in. We felt like it was time to give him the opportunity to be the starter."
Replacing sophomore Leroy Bryant in the lineup, Clark drew his second career game-opening assignment for the Huskies, this after previously starting the Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman when Bryant shifted to cornerback.
With 2:14 left to play this past Saturday, the new UW nickel made a well-timed break on a Luke Altmyer pass intended for receiver Hank Beatty. He came up with his first career interception at the Husky 11 to close the door on the visitors, with the Huskies proceeding to run out the clock.
"We want to be a takeaway team and Saturday showed me we can do that," Fisch said.
In the second quarter, Clark held his ground and batted an end-zone pass away from the Illini's Hudson Clement.
"He had a really good game," Fisch said.
People have been waiting on Clark to make a move for serious playing time since spring football when he was one of the April and May stalwarts by coming up with no fewer than 8 interceptions in different competitive scenarios.
However, as with all young players, real-time game action is far different than a springtime scrimmage against UW teammates. You have to prove yourself under fire.
What eventually separates the starters from the back-ups is being in the right position on defense at all times and making proper decisions in coverage that come only with experience.
Clark, who originally committed to Arizona and redirected to his hometown once the UW hired Fisch, has a lot of swagger to him. He knows he's good. He's certainly quick enough to cover a lot of ground.
That game-day interception likely was the first of many to come. And now he's a starter, which is what everyone has envisioned for him all along.
"It was fun watching him compete," Fisch said, "and actually be the guy."
