While the University of Washington football team remains relatively healthy with the schedule winding down, offensive guard Champ Taulealea has been a notable exception.

A starter to begin the season, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Taulealea drew just seven snaps against Michigan State, giving way to Geirean Hatchett for the latter to play most of the 21-14 victory this past Saturday in East Lansing.

Performance, however, was not the reason for the second-year player from Milpitas, California, to become mostly idle over the weekend.

"Champ got pretty banged up a couple weeks ago with a shoulder and we needed to protect him," said UW coach Jedd Fisch, getting his team ready to play defending national champion Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Hatchett, a seventh-year player, has proven to be a valuable UW offensive lineman by providing season-long back-up snaps during games at center and both guard positions.

"Geirean was playing at a level where an injured Champ wasn't going to help us much as a very healthy Geirean," Fisch said. "Being week 10 of the season, everybody's a little dinged up."

Playing as what was previously known as a redshirt freshman, Taulealea has gone through a season-long earning curve as the Huskies' heaviest starting lineman when he's in there.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He won the No. 1 job at right guard from Hatchett to begin the season in the Apple Cup against Washington State, was flagged for three holding penalties early in the game and gave way to Hatchett as the starter for the next three outings.

Reclaiming the starting job for the USC game, Taulealea appeared much more comfortable in his first-unit role the second time around and opened five consecutive games until the shoulder thing came up.

Offensive guard Champ Taulealea grimaces during the 41-24 loss to Iowa. | Dave Sizer photo

"Champ is a lot healthier this week," Fisch said. "We'll see if there's more of a rotation we can incorporate."

The UW coach noted how unbeaten UCLA, who the Huskies (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) don't play this season, has gone with nearly a dozen offensive linemen shuttling in and out this season in a highly unique personnel arrangement.

Fisch said he'll go with smaller number of linemen to combat an Indiana team (9-1, 6-1) that uses a lot of defensive players up front.

"I do believe that we don't want to play with just five," Fisch said. "We need to find a way to get six or seven guys in there to stay a little fresh because the [Hoosiers] defensive line substitutes constantly."

One of them will be Champ Taulealea, who's gaining experience in just about every manner for the Huskies.