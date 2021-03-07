Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Watch: Yogi Roth on the Impact of College Football's Transfer Portal

Kaila Olin from Husky Maven sat down with the Pac-12 Networks commentator to discuss the transfer portal and its impact.
Roughly 1,500 athletes enter the transfer portal each year, but it is not always friendly to them. The harsh reality is some football players -- because of strict NCAA scholarship limitations and the latest surge -- go into the portal but don't always come out. They go in expecting to find a new home, only to never play another snap again.

The NCAA also decided to enable players to enter the transfer portal more than once. A well-known name to the University Washington fan base, former 5-star signee Ale Kaho is an example of this. It's easy to assume that players are entering the transfer portal under the impression that the one-time exception is an easy way to find immediate playing time or to elevate their situation in some way.

"If it's not the right fit, if you're not playing, if it's not a healthy environment for you in your opinion, go transfer," Roth said. "Go do your thing."

In dealing with COVID-19, the NCAA has granted each player an extra year of eligibility. Getting back to 85 scholarship players on a roster will become an issue for teams and players alike. With 1,500 athletes in the portal, and not as many roster spots available, some will find playing college football end quicker than expected. 

A young athlete is put in a position of we or me -- does he gamble on his team or on himself? The impact of that decision is huge.

For the complete conversation with Yogi Roth, check out the full video above.

