Four Centre Backs Chelsea Could Sign to Replace Levi Colwill
Despite Levi Colwill succumbing to a long-term knee injury, one which could rule him out for the entirety of the 2025–26 season, Chelsea supporters may disagree with Enzo Maresca’s belief that he requires another centre back this summer.
The Italian has bluntly stated his desire to sign a replacement, even though Jorrel Hato—seemingly a ready-made step-in—joined from Ajax earlier this month, and Josh Acheampong looks poised to blossom into a star.
It’s believed that Chelsea won’t panic in the transfer market in the final weeks of the window, although Colwill’s absence was hard felt on the opening weekend as the Blues struggled to prise open a diligent Crystal Palace block.
“You know how important Levi was last season, for the way we want to play,” Maresca said before Sunday’s stalemate. Their blunt performance at Stamford Bridge would’ve only reinforced his belief that Chelsea must mitigate what they’ve lost in Colwill’s passing ability from deep.
With that in mind, here are four defenders the Blues could sign to replace the injured England international.
Piero Hincapié
In Hato, Chelsea have acquired a defender capable of providing coverage in Colwill’s role, and, possibly, Marc Cucurella’s function, although Maresca demands plenty of the Spaniard in attack.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Hincapié should intrigue the Chelsea boss, with the Ecuadorian international experienced lining up as part of back three, and as left-back in a four-man defensive line.
The Ecuadorian international is unique in profile, with innate aggression complemented by a determination to get the ball forward every time he receives it. Maresca hasn’t previously encouraged his centre backs to carry the ball upfield, but his ways may be changing this term after Colwill’s injury.
Acheampong, on his third Premier League start at the weekend, recorded a league-high 33 carries on Gameweek One. If Maresca is facilitating such a shift—from passing to carrying—then Hincapié is an excellent option in the market. The imposing Ecuadorian ranks in the 95th percentile of all centre backs in Europe’s top-five leagues with 1.65 progressive carries per 90 minutes, per FBRef. He also averages 4.81 progressive passes per 90, enough to rank in the 84th percentile of centre backs.
Young, raw, but dynamic and exciting, Leverkusen have no reason to sell for anything but a hefty fee, and reports suggest Tottenham Hotspur are in for the 23-year-old again.
Castello Lukeba
It’s unsurprising that Lukeba has already generated Premier League interest, with Manchester City among the Frenchman’s reported suitors. The RB Leipzig star is one of Europe’s premier young defenders.
Lukeba impresses physically but is also mightily cultured with the ball at his feet. He’s decisive with his passing, but perhaps not quite as penetrative a passer as Colwill. Instead, the Leipzig man stands out when carrying the ball. He’s an elegant operator when he gallops forward.
Overall, Lukaba is a great fit for the role Colwill plays in possession, even if he’s likely to interpret the function differently. He’s more of a maverick than the England international; more willing to combine in advanced areas and even have an impact in the final third.
As a defender, Lukeba’s speed and agility mean he thrives in an aggressive backline. However, Chelsea would likely have to sacrifice their pursuits of attacking targets to finance a deal.
Giorgio Scalvini
It wasn’t too long ago when Scalvini was discussed as the next golden boy of Italian football, but an injury-ravaged 18 months have seen the versatile Atalanta defender slip off the radar somewhat. Everyone‘s talking about Giovanni Leoni now.
Scalvini underwent shoulder surgery at the start of 2025, having quickly recovered from an ACL tear the previous summer, which cruelly saw him miss Euro 2024. Thus, 2025–26 has the makings of a big year for the 21-year-old, and perhaps the continuity of Bergamo is necessary to harness his recovery and regrowth this term.
The Italian’s not put up Colwill-like numbers at the start of his senior career, but he averages over five progressive passes per 90 in his Serie A career, and has also garnered great praise for his sound defensive fundamentals, and capacity to play various roles. He can even step into midfield and perform without issue.
Scalvini’s physicality is a distinct feature with the rigours of Premier League football unlikely to overwhelm the young defender who still has the potential to blossom into one of the world’s best. However, teams may want to see how he performs in 2025–26 before they consider splashing big money.
Jan Paul van Hecke
When in doubt, pivot to the Seagulls. Chelsea have turned to Brighton and Hove Albion on numerous occasions since BlueCo arrived at the helm.
Players, managers and hierarchical figures have all made the switch from the south coast to west London in recent years, with the two clubs seemingly boasting an immense rapport. Thus, if Chelsea eventually succumb to Maresca’s wish of signing a Colwill replacement, they may give their old pal Tony Bloom a call.
Who could they prise off the Seagulls’ books this time? Lewis Dunk’s too old, Olivier Boscagli’s just joined, Igor Julio and Adam Webster probably aren’t of the required level, but how about Jan Paul van Hecke?
There are few superior passers in the Premier League than the Dutch defender, who ranks in the top 2% of all centre backs from Europe’s top-five leagues with an average of 7.03 progressive passes per 90 over the past year. He was at it again on Gameweek One of the new season, finishing with a game-high 13 line-breaking passes and 44 forward passes in Brighton’s 1–1 draw with Fulham.
The only issue is that he essentially performs Colwill’s role on the opposite side of the pitch. It’s unlikely that he’d be able to replicate such proficiency from the left-hand side, but Maresca could alter his in-possession dynamics.