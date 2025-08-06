RB Leipzig ‘Contact’ Liverpool for £50 Million Transfer Target
Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer as the German side continues to navigate potential exits on their end.
Leipzig have reached out to the Premier League champions over a potential move with talks ongoing, though nothing is at an advanced stage currently, The Athletic reports. The Bundesliga club were reportedly among those interested in the player earlier this window with the club setting two separate valuations for the player: either one excess of £40 million ($53.1 million) plus a buy-back option, or one above £50 million ($66.4 million) sans the option.
Elliott has been linked with a move away from Liverpool since July 1. The 22-year-old made 18 Premier League appearances last season scoring just one goal and assisting two more. Elliott’s personal highlight came in the Champions League round of 16 scoring the only goal of the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in France. Liverpool would go on to lose the fixture in the return leg in a penalty shootout.
He has two EFL Cup winners medals and two UEFA Euro U21 trophies under his belt, plus last season’s Premier League trophy, though the signings of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké could limit the attacking midfielder’s minutes moving forward under Arne Slot. Elliott is versatile having played five games or more at as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, left and right winger.
Elliott could serve as a natural replacement for Xavi Simons who has been linked with a move to Chelsea with the player reportedly pushing to make the move happen. If a move does come to fruition, Simons would join up with Dutch compatriot Jorrel Hato in London.
Simons isn’t the only player being linked with a move this summer as Benjamin Šeško continues to steal headlines in the striker department. Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are chasing the signing with both sides having submitted formal bids.
Elliott completed the full 90 in a preseason friendly against Athletic Club scoring a goal in a 4–1 victory.