It might have been the most unexpected play of the University of Washington-Michigan State football game.

It wasn't any Husky trickery, such as the double pass from Dezmen Roebuck to Demond Williams Jr. to Decker DeGraaf.

Nor was it the deep ball to Chris Lawson, who turned a 58-yard Williams throw into his longest touchdown catch of his career.

No it was something far more simple than that, which lent to the shock value.

With 12:07 left in East Lansing and the game tied at 14, Dezmen Roebuck muffed a punt return -- in fact, he botched it about as bad as you can do it.

He settled under a 43-yard Spartans punt at his own 34 and had the ball go through his hands like water through a sieve.

Iowa defensive lineman Will Hubert (57) brings down UW wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State had two guys around the ball in coverage and freshman special-teamer Adam Shaw pounce on it without much trouble.

It was shocking because Roebuck catches everything.

Repeat, everything.

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Husky coach Jedd Fisch explained the miscue as his sophomore do-everything player simply trying to do too much while overloaded with multiple assignments.

This season, Roebuck has served as a receiver, rusher, passer, kickoff coverage special-teamer and now punt returner -- handling more roles than anyone else on the UW roster.

"Sometimes you want to make another great play every single time you touch the ball," Fisch said.

Dezmen Roebuck is tackled after a catch against Utah State. | Dave Sizer phot

This was Roebuck's first and only punt return of the season. Luckily for him, the Huskies survived without a scratch.

The defense held Michigan State to a second consecutive three-and-out stop, with the first leading to the punt. Spartans place-kicker Liam Boyd next misfired on a 50-yard field goal, sending it wide right and the tie was preserved. The miscue was quickly forgiven and forgotten.

To date, Roebuck leads the UW in receiving with 62 catches for 565 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's rushed nine times for 25 yards primarily on fly sweeps. He's thrown a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Baron Naone against USC. And now he has a rare fumble on his ledger.

His coach said Roebuck is100 percent healthy and maybe just a little too determined to show what he can do rather than simply let it happen.

"I probably need to do a better job with Dez of just continuing to communicate with him: don't press," Fisch said.