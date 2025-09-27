Top-Ranked Buckeyes Give Huskies 24-6 Black Eye
The University of Washington football team tried just about everything it could think of to beat No. 1-ranked Ohio State.
The Huskies came out with four new defensive starters, foremost linebackerJacob Manu, fully recovered from his knee injury.
They made the Buckeyes trail for the first time this season after taking a 3-0 lead on Grady Gross' 28-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
On the UW's first defensive series, Xe'ree Alexander dropped an Ohio State runner for a yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play at the 4.
And on the second change of possession, Quentin Moore caused a punt-return fumble with a crunching hit and Decker DeGraaf recovered it.
They even had Gross throw a pass on a fake field goal that overshot its mark.
Yet in the end, the Huskies proved to be just another annoying gnat buzzing around the defending national champions before getting swatted, losing 24-6 on a sun-splashed afternoon inside Husky Stadium that drew crowd of 72,485.
Coming to an end was the UW's 22-game home winning streak over parts of four seasons. The Huskies also had their record against No. 1 teams slip to 1-14.
"It's frustrating because we know we can compete with the best," running back Jonah Coleman said. "If that's the best thing, we know we're a helluva team and it's learn a lesson."
Unable to shake the Huskies (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) for the first two quarters, the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) almost exclusively turned to their best player in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith thereafter whenever they needed a big play to put some distance between themselves and their hosts.
With 1:08 left in the first half, Smith put Ohio State in the driver's seat when he caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Julian Sayin and gave his team the lead for good.
After the break, the Buckeyes threw to Smith four times as this juggernaut team flexed its muscles and moved 75 yards down the field for a second score on a 1-yard plunge by C.J. Donaldson. It was 14-3 and these guys started to take control.
Smith finished with a game-high 8 catches for 81 yards and his TD. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin threw mostly short, rollout passes that were highly effective, completing 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards and 2 scores overall.
The Huskies were left with a so-called moral victory, not something anyone really wants but it was measuring stick in their eyes.
"We played the No. 1 steam in the country and we played them really well," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "It was a heavyweight fight until the lat 4-5 minutes of the game until it turned into two scores. But I feel we have a really good football team."
The Huskies, coming in with a 55-point scoring average, couldn't make anything of substance happen on offense. They could move the ball, they just couldn't put up any touchdowns.
UW quarterback Demond Williams completed 14 consecutive passes, and 18 of 21 overall for173 yards. Yet he was sacked five times, two each by defensive Caden Curry and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. He wasn't a factor running the ball either, finishing with -28 yards in 13 carries.
Coleman rushed 13 times for 70 yards, even breaking a 34-run, and Denzel Boston caught 3 passes for 26 yards.
Yet the UW came up only with two field goals to show for it, both 28-yarders by Gross.
"Self-inflicted wounds," Coleman said. "You can't have penalties in the red zone. You can't have negative plays like sacks."
It was a match-up with all sorts of local buildup and theatrics surrounding it, creating a carnvial atmosphere in and around the stadium leading to kickoff.
The Mariners' Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and others made a triumphant entrance. Kraken players stood in an end zone and waved to the crowd. Husky greats Myles Gaskin and Joe Kelly made appearances. Two fighter jets roared overhead before the opening kickoff.
Clearly the UW was a little amped to take on No. 1 on a perfect day for football with CBS cameras providing a national broadcast.
Three of the Huskies' five starting offensive linemen drew penalties in the first quarter.
Luke Dunne badly shanked his first punt in a month.
And even Fisch got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, unhappy with a sideline interference call on his team.
The Huskies went with four new defensive starters in freshman cornerback Dylan Robinson, freshman safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, junior defensive Elinneus Davis and Manu. Dillard-Allen was one of three safeties on the field almost at all times, along with Makell Esteen and Alex McLaughlin. Robinson and Dillard-Allen made their first UW starts.
The setback might have been costly in other ways besides the won-loss ledger, with the Huskies potentially losing a pair of starter while they turn their attention now to a road game next Saturday at Maryland (3-0).
Starting edge rusher Zach Durfee left the field in the first half with an elbow injury and didn't play again and starting offensive tackle Carver Willis limped off with a knee injury shortly before the half ended and he was done for the day.
