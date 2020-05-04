Trading Cards Help Alleviate the Enforced Sporting Pause in Place

One thing you can't wipe out during a stay-at-home pandemic is athletic trading cards. In fact, it's an industry experiencing a resurgence online.

While the rest of the sports world takes a long pause, breaks, or card unveils, broadcast live have become exceedingly popular across the country, responsible for a significant boost to the card world and providing a ready source of entertainment, according to Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri. Check out her story.

Chris Justice, a card dealer in North Carolina and breaker, cites a 25 percent boost to his business, and a 1,520 percent increase in new customers, from sports enthusiastists stuck at home.

In Seattle, all but a scant handful of card shops have disappeared, but a healthy online business persists throughout the city. Some of it is customized collecting.

While baseball was the orignal impetus for trading cards long ago, nostalgic collectors have branched out in other, creative directions.

Take football, for instance. University of Washington football-related trading cards.

This particular avenue has created a fairly devoted number of collectors, each seeking former local heroes that go as far back as Arnie Weinmeister, a former Husky lineman who became an NFL standout and later an influential and intimidating union boss in Seattle.

You're not a serious UW collector if you don't have all of the NFL cards that were produce for Huskies running back Hugh McElhenny, nine in all.

Three decades ago, Steve Emtman was all the rage in the NFL, a fearsome UW defensive tackle who became the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 draft following the Huskies' national championship season.

Of course, if you really want to get after it, there are niche cards to be uncovered that involve UW players such as Tom Scott, a Sonny Sixkiller passing target who became a CFL Hall of Fame inductee, and Ray Pinney, an offensive lineman who moved from the NFL to the USFL.

Check out the gallery of UW-related cards here. It's just a sample of what's out there. Try and match it. After all, you probably have a lot of time on your hands these days.