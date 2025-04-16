Transfer Safeties Are New Normal for Huskies This Spring
They're Normal guys, yet they're not normal.
CJ Christian might have the most tattoos of anyone on the University of Washington football team, while Alex McLaughlin has some of the longest hair.
Otherwise, they're new safeties who've transferred in with big-hitter reputations from Florida International and Northern Arizona, respectively, and seem to have bonded over their similar circumstances, with one or maybe both of them capable of earning starting jobs.
They didn't know each other until arriving in Montlake, but remarkably they've learned each hails at one point from Normal, Illinois, a town of 52,000 that is 155 miles southwest of Chicago.
Christian grew up in Normal and still calls it home. He was more than a little surprised to find out that McLaughlin was born there before moving to Arizona when the latter was 4.
"I didn't even know that," Christian said. "When I first got here, we were just kind of talking and we kind of already knew some coaches from around the area in Normal. ... Since we like got here, me and him live right across the street, so we always watch film and just talk and stuff."
They come to the UW regarded as physical players, with McLaughlin, a 23-game starter over two seasons and a first-team All-Big Sky selection, and Christian a 20-game starter over three seasons with his Miami-based team, though his first campaign ended early when he was injured.
They're competing with a pair of veteran returnees in senior Makell Esteen, who started five times last season, and sophomore Vincent Holmes, who opened against USC in 2024. So everyone has something to offer.
As far as appearance, Christian comes with tattoos almost completely covering his upper torso and both arms, which were once displayed in photos in the Miami Herald. McLaughlin has long red hair that reaches his shoulders but on the football field it's usually tucked inside a scull cap worn under his helmet.
Each of these new guys had his Husky coming-out moment on Saturday with big plays, with McLaughlin, in particular, cleanly stealing the ball from freshman running back Julian McMahan, and supplying a pass deflection on the goal line plus a tackle for loss.
"He's been really playing well," new safeties coach Taylor Mays said of McLaughlin. "I think for him, just like anybody, you've got to rep it. For the guys in the safety room, a lot of it is running and tackling, and that is his game to a T."
Christian likewise had his own TFL during the 150-minute practice, sticking his nose into the chest of the 6-foot-2, 230-pound McMahan, and covering a lot of ground.
"I feel like me and Alex, honestly all of the DBs in the room, I feel each day we keep stacking and getting better and adjusting to the Washington system," Christian said.
Just a couple of Normal guys trying to act normal, but playing much better than that.
