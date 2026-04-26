Two Huskies Land Undrafted, Free-Agent Contracts

Quentin Moore will have to take the long way to land on an NFL season roster, but he probably knew that was coming.

After all, he didn't exactly run a direct route to become a tight end at the University of Washington.

After the NFL draft ended on Saturday afternoon -- and he wasn't one of the 257 players selected over seven rounds in three days -- the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Moore signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders, as did former Husky wide receiver Omari Evans with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That brought the number of UW players headed to an NFL franchise in some manner from this past season's team to nine.

Moore appears to have the elite-level blocking ability to earn a pro football job, while the 6-foot, 190-pound Evans, who previously played at Penn State, has the speed to get there.

Seven years ago, Moore, admittedly without the grades to go directly from Inglemoor High School to the UW, began his college career at Independence College in southeastern Kansas -- before the COVID outbreak.

He played the 2019 season at the JC level, sat out the next year because of the pandemic and transferred to the UW for the 2021 season.

Adding a 9th Pro Dawg. Omari Evans @_realmar13 signs with the @Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XMLQrxj1sV — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 26, 2026

"It's the up and down of those seven years, but I've come out the other side," the tight end said. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel and I'll keep going,"

Three Husky coaches later, from Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer to Jedd Fisch, Moore will try to sell himself as NFL worthy with his physical prowess.

He'll try to go from Washington to Washington, knocking down people with his blocking skills.

"I feel that's the reason i'm getting talked to by a lot of teams is because they do watch the film," Moore said before the draft. "If you appreciate my game, you have to watch the film. You have to watch it and there's no like hype on social media. You have to go in and watch the film and watch every play to see what I can do."

Or he could just tell them specifically to go look up Jordan Washington's 68-yard touchdown run against Purdue and look for him driving the only realistic tackler in the way 10 yards upfield and into the sideline.

Moore is the son of a former NFL player, Mark Quentin Moore, a cornerback who was was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round in 1987, played five games for them and then bounced around the CFL and WLAF for a few seasons.

Omari Evans shows the way against Ohio State. | Dave Sizer photo

A product of Killeen, Texas, Evans played in 11 games and started four times for the Huskies last fall in his lone season in Montlake. Injured at times, he caught a modest 17 passes for 254 yards and a lone 59-yard touchdown, with the trip to the end zone coming in his first UW game in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

He'll try to latch on with the Chiefs after running 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash and showing off a 41-inch vertical leap at Husky Pro Day.

"It didn't go the way I expected it to go," Evans said before the draft. "Like I said, that's fine. Things happen. I know what I can do."