Ty Jones Resurfaces at Fresno State with Jake Haener in a Passing Offense

The former Husky wide receiver revealed his new team two days after announcing his departure.
Ty Jones ran a go route — 920 miles south without stopping.

From the University of Washington to Fresno State.

Pedigree-wise, from the Huskies to the Bulldogs.

To a passing offense, no less.

Two days after announcing he was leaving Seattle, the former Husky wide receiver resurfaced with the Mountain West football program, rejoining ex-UW quarterback Jake Haener in the process.

It apparently was all about the receptions.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Jones, who spent four years in Seattle, joins a Fresno State offense installed by first-year coach Kalen DeBoer that averaged 356 yards passing per game in six outings compared to the Huskies' 226 passing yards an outing in four games.

Jones from Provo, Utah, teams up again with Haener, who left the Huskies shortly before the 2019 season after losing the quarterback competition to Jacob Eason, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts. Haener and Jones did not have a pass completion for the Huskies. 

While he was one of three starting wide receivers for the UW, Jones will have to dislodge someone already established for Fresno State. The four main guys are back. 

The Bulldogs return leading receiver Jalen Cropper and second-leading pass-catcher Keric Wheatfall, both Mountain West honorable-mention selections. Cropper caught 37 passes for 520 yards and 5 scores. Wheatfall hauled in 23 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State also returns part-time starters in Josh Kelly, who caught 22 passes for 330 yards and a TD and Zane Pope, who had 7 catches for 119 yards and 2 TDs.

Jones, who started 12 UW games, finished his Husky career with 44 catches for 702 yards and 6 touchdowns. 

Under DeBoer, who came from Indiana to replace Jeff Tedford, Fresno State is rebuilding. With Haener at the quarterback controls, the Bulldogs finished 3-3, losing their final two outings at Nevada 37-26 and at New Mexico 49-39.

Jones' first Fresno State game will come against the Huskies — the Connecticut version on Aug. 28 — and he won't be completely leaving the Pac-12 behind. The Bulldogs have road games at Oregon on Sept. 4 and UCLA on Sept. 18.

Ty Jones goes up for a catch against Cal.
