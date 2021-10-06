UCLA-UW Game is Homecoming and Look Who's Back

The Bruins coach hasn't worked the sideline in Husky Stadium for a decade.

The details are all set for the Washington-UCLA football game on October 16.

The Husky Stadium kickoff will happen at a chilly 5:30 p.m.

FOX will televise the Pac-12 encounter.

Oh yeah, it's homecoming — in more ways than one.

While former UW students and their Big W blankets will be welcomed back with open arms that night, Bruins coach Chip Kelly will make his return, too.

It's been a full decade since this Huskies' coaching nemesis last worked the visitors' sideline in Montlake, coaching the Oregon Ducks to a 34-17 victory over Steve Sarkisian's third team in 2011. He also beat the Huskies 43-19, 53-16 and 52-21 before moving on.

Kelly, the Ducks coach from 2009 to 2012, since has coached the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers before landing with the Bruins four years ago.

The UW faced and beat the wily Kelly for the first time in his first season with the Bruins 2018 in Los Angeles, with a Chris Petersen team pulling out a 31-24 victory at the Rose Bowl.

Kelly's Bruins (3-2 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) beat LSU before suffering difficult losses to Fresno State and Arizona State. He has two former UW quarterbacks on his roster who transferred in Ethan Garbers, his backup, and Colson Yankoff, now a receiver. Reserve linebacker Ale Kaho was once signed by the Huskies before he asked for his release, played at Alabama and transferred to the Bruins.

