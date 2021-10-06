October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UCLA-UW Game is Homecoming and Look Who's Back

The Bruins coach hasn't worked the sideline in Husky Stadium for a decade.
Author:

The details are all set for the Washington-UCLA football game on October 16.

The Husky Stadium kickoff will happen at a chilly 5:30 p.m.

FOX will televise the Pac-12 encounter.

Oh yeah, it's homecoming — in more ways than one.

While former UW students and their Big W blankets will be welcomed back with open arms that night, Bruins coach Chip Kelly will make his return, too.

It's been a full decade since this Huskies' coaching nemesis last worked the visitors' sideline in Montlake, coaching the Oregon Ducks to a 34-17 victory over Steve Sarkisian's third team in 2011. He also beat the Huskies 43-19, 53-16 and 52-21 before moving on.

Kelly, the Ducks coach from 2009 to 2012, since has coached the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers before landing with the Bruins four years ago.

The UW faced and beat the wily Kelly for the first time in his first season with the Bruins 2018 in Los Angeles, with a Chris Petersen team pulling out a 31-24 victory at the Rose Bowl. 

Kelly's Bruins (3-2 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) beat LSU before suffering difficult losses to Fresno State and Arizona State. He has two former UW quarterbacks on his roster who transferred in Ethan Garbers, his backup, and Colson Yankoff, now a receiver. Reserve linebacker Ale Kaho was once signed by the Huskies before he asked for his release, played at Alabama and transferred to the Bruins.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

The Huskies will host Chip Kelly for the first time in a decade.
Football

UCLA-UW Game is Homecoming and Look Who's Back

39 seconds ago
Taki Taimani should be seasoned after a pay-his-dues year.
Football

If Anything Good Came Out of a Lost Night in Corvallis, It Was Taimani

2 hours ago
Tom Brady and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka celebrate after beating the Pats.
Husky Legends

Tryon-Shoyinka's Glorious NFL Weekend: Start, Sacks, Brady Handshake

22 hours ago
Huskies huddle near end of OSU game.
Football

Lake's Explanation for 2-3 Husky Start Offered in a Nutshell

Oct 5, 2021
Former UW football player Hakim Weatherspoon is a visiting professor at his alma mater.
Football

Ex-Husky Hakim Weatherspoon Has His Head in the Clouds — That's a Good Thing

Oct 5, 2021
Joe Tryon celebrates the Bucs' 19-17 win over New England.
Football

Tryon-Shoyinka's Pair of Sacks Top NFL Husky Outings

Oct 4, 2021
osu video
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking Another Look at the Oregon State Loss

Oct 4, 2021
Players greet each other at the end of Saturday's game at Reser Stadium.
Football

UW Tight-Ends Coach Hurt at OSU; ZTF Getting Closer to Return

Oct 4, 2021