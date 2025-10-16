Uiagalelei Could Use More Weight, But His Desire Is Just Right
The University of Washington football coaches and players simply call him Ty Ty.
Wouldn't you after taking one look at that multi-syllabic, full-of-apostrophes name of his -- Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei -- and not wanting to trip over it?
Even more confounding are opposing teams trying to block this Husky defensive tackle and wondering why he isn't an edge rusher anymore, as he once was.
Compared to other UW players at his position, Ty Ty is sort of small, small.
Uiagalelei is a senior from the Los Angeles area who goes 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds while everyone else coming out of a stance on the Husky interior defensive line checks in at well over 300 pounds.
Jayvon Parker is 50 pounds heavier than him. Simote Pepa is 70 pounds larger.
Yet through six games, Uiagalelei is the only Husky defensive tackle who has started every outing so far. He's worth his weight in gold, purple and gold.
"I felt confident, ready for the challenge," he said. "I already knew I had the capability to go out and play. I just had to go show it to everybody."
A year ago at Arizona, where he began his college career, he was a 12-game starter as an edge rusher and fairly effective.
During spring football, however, new UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters tried him inside and outside and saw a defensive tackle instead.
"He's more athletic than I think people give him credit for -- he finds a way to be slippery on the pass rush," Walters said.
Anterio Thompson, Bryce Butler and Elinneus Davis each have shared game-opening assignments in the Husky tackle spot opposite him, while Pepa started with him in a five-man front sent onto the field for the first defensive snaps of last Friday's UW-Rutgers game.
Again, those aforementioned Uiagalelei teammates play at 310, 320, 317 and 350 pounds, respectively, and throw their weight around.
Uiagalelei has missed what he used to do in terms of position only momentarily, in what his body says might have been a better match for his size.
"It's really a fun position to play," he said of the edge."You get to really open up your tool box to rush the passer. But I think 3-technique [defensive tackle] is where the most fun is at."
While looking to add weight, especially if Uiagalelei returns to the UW in 2026 if the rules change as proposed to five years of eligibility, he gets by for now in knowing how to use leverage, strength and swim moves to his benefit in shedding blockers who are coming out of a stance.
Against Rutgers, Uiagalelei emerged with his first sack of the season, coming through to drop Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis for a 3-yard loss shortly before halftime with the Huskies trailing 10-7 and force a field goal.
So it's on to Michigan for the player named Ty Ty to see if his relentless nature will be effective against the Wolverines in the Big House.
Everything will be big in Ann Arbor. Everything, except the 280-pound Uiagalelei, unless you're measuring his heart and desire.
