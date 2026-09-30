Unlike Their Team, Husky Tight Ends Off To Fast Start

Everyone knows the University of Washington football team needs at least two highly capable tight ends to get things done on game day, and Decker DeGraaf and Baron Naone have diligently separated themselves from the rest.

The question that still persists is this: which one is the best one?

While DeGraaf has done nothing to diminish his standing built on becoming a Freshman All-American and now a 20-game starter, Naone has advanced his play as much as anyone on the Husky roster, let alone at tight end, from one season to the next.

After not catching a pass as a freshman, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Naone pulled in 5 catches for 32 yards in the season opener against Washington State. Things happened so fast, he didn't have a chance to bask in his breakthrough reception.

Decker DeGraaf motions for the Husky offense to follow his lead. | Dave Sizer photo

"I was pretty locked in during the game, but I always knew I could get down the field with my hands," Naone said. "So I'm pretty confident."

A second-year player, he piled up 103 receiving yards two weeks later against Eastern Washington, which included a 75-yard reception that left him within scant inches of scoring his first UW touchdown.

Last weekend against Minnesota, Naone got all the way into the end zone by pulling in a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Demond Williams Jr.,with a defender all over him.

"Baron is an incredible player," DeGraaf said this week. "I love what we're able to do in two tight-end sets and I think he brings a lot of problems to the defense. I really enjoy playing next to Baron."

DeGraaf hasn't been too bad himself. He got downfield against the Gophers on a double-reverse pass to catch a 30-yard throw from Williams to help set up a Husky field goal.

"Having guys in the room like Decker, he's known for having great hands," Naone pointed out. "Throughout camp, I think we did a really good job of getting each other better."

Heading into Saturday's game at USC, Naone ranks second on the team in receptions with 13 and third in receiving yards with 205.

Baron Naone lets Utah State know he's got the upper hand. | Dave Sizer photo

"He's a very good player and starting to show it," DeGraaf said.

For that matter, DeGraaf stands fifth among the Huskies in both catches and yards with 9 for 86.

While many of their teammates still are trying to find their stride this season, these UW tight ends have been at their best after a month of games.

"I think there were some plays we showed who we can be," Naone said.