UW Continues Turning Over Rocks Looking for Another Receiver

The hunt for a veteran wide receiver continues for the University of Washington football team, with the latest online chatter from 247Sports indicating that former Elon pass-catcher Isaiah Furhmann reportedly will soon take a Montlake visit.

Elon?

That would be an FCS school in the North Carolina city of the same name.

Furhman, who carries a 6-foot-4, 192-pound frame, reportedly has toured Kentucky, Louisville and Georgia Tech, and canceled out a trip to Clemson, with the latter school never one to take the transfer portal seriously.

A Norfolk, Virginia product, Fuhrmann comes off a sophomore season in which he caught 46 passes for 907 yards and 9 touchdowns with his longest catch going 96 yards for a 6-6 Coastal Athletic Association team.

While his receiving stats appear weighty, it should be noted he piled up those numbers against the likes of Maine, Rhode Island, North Carolna A&T, West Carolina, Campbell and Hampton, the latter second-tier football programs not the soup or the inn.

Fuhrmann played two seasons for the Phoenix and made enough strides this past fall to be named first-team All-CAA.

He started 10 games as a sophomore, three as a freshman and, according to Pro Football Focus, caught 58.4 percent of the balls thrown in his direction.

His highlight performance of this past season came against North Carolina A&T, when he caught 5 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Virginia native primarily lined up as an outside receiver and was said to be proficient in catching balls in traffic.

The Huskies again are trying to build up a position group that has just one starter back in sophomore Dezmen Roebuck.

Others returning are junior Rashid Williams, who began last season as a first-teamer before suffering season-ending injuries; sophomore Justice Williams, who likewise had a season-ending injury; sophomore Chris Lawson, who played in eight games; and redshirt freshman Deji Ajose, who played only in the LA Bowl.

Meantime, the Huskies have four freshmen receivers coming in in Mason James, Blake LaVista, Jordan Clay and Trez Davis.

Yet the search for another vet resumes, with the Huskies checking all options.

