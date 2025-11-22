UW Corner Tacario Davis Reportedly Questionable for UCLA
Adding a new wrinkle to its revolving door of injuries, the University of Washington football staff on Saturday apparently shared that senior cornerback Tacario Davis will be a game-time decision against UCLA after becoming injured during the week.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this possibility, which coach Jedd Fisch didn't offer in his two briefings with local media leading up to the game. Davis' health issue is unknown, as is what day it took place.
Thamel also said senior running back Jonah Coleman will be a game-time decision on whether he can play in a limited fashion, while wide receiver Denzel Boston, center Landen Hatchett, wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright and offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi each have been ruled out.
Coleman and Davis, of course, could be ruled out by the time the Big Ten releases its player availability list a few hours prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the Rose Bowl.
Also, it's unlikely the Huskies shared all of their health concerns with an outside media outlet.
For instance, there was no mention here of junior edge rusher Isaiah Ward, a part-time starter who has missed the previous three games with a leg injury of some sort.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis, an Arizona transfer, missed three games earlier in the season after intercepting a pass against UC Davis and suffering a rib injury when he came down on top of the football.
He was replaced in the lineup back then by freshman Dylan Robinson and sophomore Leroy Bryant, who started twice and once, respectively.
Davis has 19 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and 2 interceptions this season.
Azzopardi, who injured an ankle at Wisconsin and missed last week's Purdue game, was ruled out earlier in the week by Fisch.
Vines-Bright, who suffered a concussion against the Boilermakers, also seemed unlikely to return for the UCLA game after his ordeal, though Fisch said it was a possibility.
Coleman, who has a knee issue, appeared to be making progress during the week, according to the Husky coach.
For Boston, the Huskies' leading receiver with 52 catches fro 730 yards and 8 touchdowns, it's always been about whether he can cut on an ankle he injured at Wisconsin. Apparently, he still can't.
With the Huskies in week 11 of a 12-game regular season, just eight players in the team's original 22 starting roles have been able to open every game so far with injuries at a higher rate than usual this fall.
Those starters who have played uninterrupted are sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., senior offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, junior edge rusher Jacob Lane, senior defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant, senior cornerback Ephesians Prysock, junior safety Alex McLaughlin and senior safety Makell Esteen.
