3 Top UW Football Position Battles For Spring Ball

Roughly a month and a half before spring football begins, most University of Washington starting positions are spoken for.

Veterans who previously have opened games for the Huskies turn up in 16 of the 22 first-unit spots on offense and defense.

Not to discourage anyone from trying to unseat an incumbent, but attention likely will focus on filling three openings in particular -- one defensive tackle spot, left offensive tackle and the lead running back.

While the UW offense has more holes to fill in this particular manpower breakdown, it still seems like the most critical position that could swing the Huskies from a good to a great team will be that open defensive tackle slot.

They need a playmaker, someone who can control the line of scrimmage, a defender who teams with returning starter Elinneus Davis at the other spot.

All of the great SEC and Big Ten teams have a guy up front who can disrupt play, get upfield and do what Rylie Mills did for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl -- which was overpower his blocker with one hand and get a fistful of quarterback and throw him down with the other.

Kai McClendon (90) comes to the UW from Mississippi State. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lead candidates: Mississippi State transfer Kai McClendon, Ball State transfer Darin Conley and Sacramento State transfer DeSean Watts, all culled from the portal last month.

Add to that unused sophomore returnee Omar Khan and maybe even freshman Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, who will be a public-address system announcer's mouthful.

Our pick: McClendon, who is the prototype SEC down lineman, though he's coming off knee surgery that force him to miss last season brings the best credentials. Umu-Cais, already filled out at 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, might be a surprise newcomer who comes ready to play right away.

Jordan Washington looks for room to run against Boise State in the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

Running back has the potential to be settled by a position-by-committee approach with sophomore Jordan Washington, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar, redshirt freshman Quaid Carr and maybe even incoming freshman Brian Bonner Jr. each raising their hand for carries on Saturdays.

In terms of a workhorse back, such as the departed Jonah Coleman, the Huskies just don't have one.

Washington, with his 4.3-second speed in the 40-yard dash, will play one way or another, with the Huskies trying to get him into space, such as what happened when he went 68 yards to score against Purdue.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bonner just might be the complete back the UW is looking for with his size, speed and elusiveness. Spring ball will determine how ready he is.

Our pick: While a little undersized at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, we think Washigton will be the first man up this season. Speed kills.

Finally, the Huskies need a left tackle, which is comparable to a lead blocker more often times than not. It's the NFL money position.

The leading candidates: 6-foot-6, 320-pound freshman Kodi Greene, the 5-star recruit who coach Jedd Fisch famously predicted will walk in and claim the No. 1 job, similar to what John Mills did in 2025; and 6-foot-6, 310-pound Kolt Dieterich. coming off 18 starts at Sam Houston State, which plays in Conference USA.

These two could be the starting tackles in 2027. For now, Greene has been working out with Mills in the weight room, which is a good way to feel your way around. Dieterich is battle-tested on the college level and he comes from Texas. This competition could be really intriguing.

Our pick: We'll make Fisch be right about this one and go with Greene.

