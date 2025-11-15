UW Football Program Momentum Took Hit With Upset Loss
After Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama not quite two years ago, and the roster subsequently went through an incalculable purge, the University of Washington football team has seemed to be on a steady upswing in putting everything back together again.
The Huskies beat Michigan and USC in Jedd Fisch's first season, which, considering the Husky talent level at certain positions, was herculean.
Even lopsided losses at Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Oregon weren't pleasant, but not unexpected either, with people still buying into the notion that progress was being made, that reinforcements were on the way.
That was the case until last Saturday at Wisconsin, when the Huskies lost 13-10 in a blinding rain storm to a bad team that seemed to take the air out of this season, that felt like it did some damage to program momentum.
It will be interesting to see how Fisch's team (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) responds after losing its ranking as one of the nation's top 25 teams, which no matter what anyone says meant something, and having a third defeat represent elimination from playoff contention, even if it was a fanciful notion.
When quizzed about a potential fall-off for Saturday's game against last-place Purdue (2-8, 0-7), Fisch scoffed at the suggestion, insisting the Wisconsin game was no different than any other loss. He made his case with a long-winded and detailed response.
"We went to Madison, Wisconsin, and we lost 13-10,” Fisch said on Monday. “Our guys are extremely excited about coming back at home. We’re 6-3. We were, last year, 6-6. It took us until the second to last game of the season to get to six wins. We’ve got three games left to play, (and) we’ve already got six wins.
“We’re playing with multiple freshmen, sophomores. We’re probably the only team in college football that starts two freshmen wide receivers, starts a freshman offensive lineman. Had to play with a backup center, had to play with a backup right tackle, starts a freshman safety, freshman linebackers.
“So no, our guys are extremely excited to go out and play on Saturday, and they can’t wait for the opportunity to get back at it. I think that as we go through these processes and as we’re building this program, we certainly will see ups and downs, and games we wish we won that we didn’t, and games that we weren’t expecting to win that we do.”
Still, the UW just didn't seem to be readily prepared for a Badgers team that was reeling from a six-game losing streak and previously unable to find a quarterback sufficient enough to lead the show.
The Huskies got the fourth-string guy and made him a star.
They came up with a pair of sacks from their edge rushers when they should have been bringing the house on every play.
They had back-to-back false start penalties by offensive linemen in the third quarter that absolutely killed a drive. Yes, they were replacement players, but the good teams have multiple layers of personnel that can handle the basics.
They had a kick returner signal for a fair catch when the other kick returner caught the ball and tried to return it, starting the Huskies out on their own 5.
They tried a 50-yard field goal that had no chance -- even if it wasn't blocked, which it was.
The punting continues to be an issue after the staff moved on from three-year starter Jack McCallister, who will bring his 44.7-yard average for Purdue to Husky Stadium to face his old team.
And even while sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. continues to be a star in the making, he still needs to shut down a play when he's in trouble, hence his strip sack fumble that gave the Badgers an easy score.
Four of the five starting offensive linemen are banged up or out, as are running back Jonah Coleman, wide receiver Denzel Boston and others.
In this day and age of instant in-season coaching terminations and added player pressures of dealing with getting proper NIL payouts and exercising transfer portal freedoms, it's easy to be overwhelmed by it all at times. Yet there are no alternatives, no excuses, such is how the game has been restructured.
The Huskies should take care of business against Purdue, but lingering fallout wouldn't be a total surprise.
