UW Freshmen Receivers Show Glimmers of Talent

Last week, University of Washington receivers coach Kevin Cummings cautioned that his three touted freshmen pass-catchers wouldn't necessarily be noticeable in spring ball right away because they were still learning the system.

No sooner than Cummings made that comment, newcomer Jordan Clay ran to the end zone to make a high-level catch with sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson draped all over him while each side debated whether he got his feet in bounds.

Whether that happened or not, the the 6-foot-3, 207-pound San Antonio product showed off his exemplary hands and big-body control while winning a jump ball.

On Tuesday at the Seahawks' VMAC complex, it was Trez Davis' turn to make people do a double-take over what he could do in traffic.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver from West Monroe, Louisiana, raced downfield 35 yards in a hurry in the NFL setting and somehow had enough concentration to pull in a ball that went directly through cornerback Elias Johnson's hands.

Davis came down and next made a dazzling spin move that enabled him to run into the end zone to complete an instant 50-yard scoring play.

Freshman wide receiver Jordan Clay stretches during spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Meantime, Mason James, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound first-year player from Norman, Oklahoma, continues to get open and catch a lot of mid-range passes in practice, which adds up to more receptions than his peers so far

Seven practices into spring ball, Clay has shown himself to be the physical receiver, Davis the athletic one and James clearly the quickest of the bunch.

Freshman Mason James runs a spring route. | Dave Sizer photo

Davis just might have an early edge in terms of classroom retention on the others.

"If you watch what's going on so far, Trez Davis has been amazing; Tez has been awesome," Cummings said. "Trez has done a heck of a job of learning the plays and applying them on the field. He's the one I would say is the farthest along so far.

"But I'm very excited about Jordan and Mason, as well,"

With sophomore Dezmen Roebuck and junior Rashid Williams returning as starters, though the latter was injured and missed much of last season, that leaves the third first-unit receiver spot up for grabs.

Clay and Davis have made themselves ready candidates, while James seems more suited to the slot position headed up by Roebuck.

Either way, these three young receivers have a chance to bond together much like Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk did in 2022 and 2023 before turning to the NFL.

Jordan Clay pulls in a practice pass in Husky Stadium. | Dave Sizer photo

Those older guys didn't all come in together as freshmen, with Polk spending his first year at Texas Tech, but they all went out together and got drafted.

This spring, Husky receivers such as sophomore Chris Lawson and Kennesaw State senior transfer Christian Moss recently have been sidelined with nagging health issues, which opens things up for the rookies.

"It's an awesome opportunity for the other guys to get reps," Cummings said.