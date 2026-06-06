Breaking Down Huskies' 2027 Committed Wide Receivers

Providing all of their recruiting commitments turn into signed paperwork, the four 2027 wide receivers now beholden to the University of Washington football team have the following running statistical tally: 445 receptions for 6,582 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Granted, these are only high school numbers, soon to expand when each pass-catcher completes his senior year, but they're staggering as a group just the same.

Braylon Pope, from Sumner High School south of Seattle and the least heralded of this foursome, has the most career catches so far in three previous seasons -- 156.

Tre Moore from Weiss High in Plugerville, Texas, holds up 124 receptions and Dontay Tyson Jr. of Peoria, Arizona, has 109 to his name.

The fourth wheel of this group, Zerek Sidney from Desert Edge High in Goodyear, Arizona, has just 56 career grabs, but he's been held back by an injury that cost him nearly all of his junior season in 2025.

Besides, the quarterback recruited and committed to the UW to throw to them is Sidney's Desert Edge teammate Blake Roskopf, so they're more than familiar with each other.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Dontay Tyson has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Peoria, AZ chose the Huskies over Texas A&M



“All in thank you God”⁰⁰https://t.co/x5r1SDiyEQ pic.twitter.com/RUkESCIykZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 6, 2026

Touchdown-wise through the air, Pope has 35 scores, Moore 26, Tyson 18 and Sidney 12, while Tyson also counts 3 punt returns for scores so far.

For single-season prowess, Moore tops his future teammates with his 2025 showing of 85 catches for 1,443 yards and 19 TDs. Pope has the best sophomore year of all of these guys, with 68 receptions for 952 yards and 2 TDs in 2024.

Although each player seems to have revolving physical dimensions, which is often the case at the high school level, Moore comes in at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, while Pope and Tyson each list out at 6-foot-3 and 195.

That's an extra-tall receiving corps, supplemented by the 6-foot, 175-pound Sidney, who's not necessarily a small target by any means.

In terms of recruiting interest, Moore is the big leader here with 43 offers, while Sidney holds 30, Tyson has 20 and Pope shows 13 on his 247Sports recruiting profile.

In finalizing their decisions, Tyson reportedly picked the UW over Texas A&M, Moore went with the Huskies over Miami and Ohio State, Sidney pledged to Jedd Fisch's coaching staff over Oklahoma and Arizona State, and Pope appeared to go with the UW over BYU.

It will be more than interesting to see how these guys fit in together in Montlake, especially competing with the Huskies' sterling Class of 2026 receivers, among them Mason James, Jordan Clay, Trez Davis and Blaise LaVista.

Add to that the 2025 pass-catchers, who include current starter Dezmen Roebuck and potential starter Chris Lawson, plus Deji Ajose.

Yet these four receivers arriving next year seem bound to form a formidable group if they can stay patient and stay together.