UW-Iowa Kickoff is Set -- Prepare to Get Up Real Early for This One
If you're planning on attending the Washington-Iowa football game in Iowa City on Oct. 12, better plot an early path through the cornfields.
Kickoff has been set for 11 a.m. CT at Niles Kinnick Stadium -- or 9 a.m. Seattle time -- and will be televised by either FOX or the Big Ten Network, which is to be determined.
Apparently everything begins at the crack of dawn in Hawkeyes country, whether its plowing the back 40 or playing football over 100 yards.
The Huskies have faced Iowa six times in football, splitting the series, but have played just one road game in that state, losing 28-18 in 1964. Of the other games, these teams have met three times in bowl games and twice in Seattle.
No one said Big Ten travel was going to be easy. Possibly the most direct route for fans to take to the UW-Iowa football game is flying to Chicago and then driving more than 200 miles west to reach the middle of the neighboring state.
The Huskies come off what appears to be their easiest road swing at Rutgers, having dealt with a game that was held 25 miles south of a direct flight to Newark, New Jersey. Of course, the flight lasted five hours, unless you took a cheap fare and flew through Los Angeles in order to get back East.
Upcoming are UW cross country trips to Indiana, which is 55 miles south of a direct flight into Indianapolis, and to Penn State, which can be reached by flying into Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and even Baltimore and then driving 139 to 191 miles.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington