UW-Michigan Kickoff and TV Coverage Set for Title Game Rematch

NBC will broadcast the Husky Stadium match-up.

Dan Raley

Voi Tunuufi gives chase after Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the CFP national title game in Houston. / Skylar Lin Visuals

The rematch for the participants of the most recent College Football Playoff national championship game is all set.

Two Saturdays from now, the Washington and Michigan football teams will assemble in Husky Stadium for a much-anticipated Montlake match-up that will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally by NBC-TV.

Just nine months after meeting in Houston, with the Wolverines claiming a 34-13 victory in a battle of unbeatens, these teams hardly resemble each other.

They have new coaches -- Sherrone Moore for Michigan and Jedd Fisch for the Huskies, with Jim Harbaugh now directing the fortunes of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kalen DeBoer given the keys to the Alabama empire.

They have new quarterbacks -- with Alex Orji the second Wolverines replacement this season for J.J. McCarthy, now nursing a season-ending knee injury in the NFL, and Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers taking over for Michael Penix Jr.

The Huskies return just one starter from the title game in senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, with junior cornerback Elijah Jackson assuming a reserve role this season.

Michigan currently starts just three players who opened the title game against the UW in superlative junior defensive tackle Mason Graham, junior cornerback Will Johnson and junior wide receiver Tyler Morris, with a fourth, touted tight end Colson Loveland, currently injured and out.

These teams meet in a game that was supposed to be played in Seatttle in 2020, only to get wiped out by the COVID pandemic, with the schedule taking a few twists and turns since that time after the Huskies joined the Big Ten along with Oregon, USC and UCLA, making this one a conference game.

Published
