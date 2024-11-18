UW-Oregon Football Game Kickoff, TV Network on Hold for a Week
Adding to the build-up, the people who pull the strings for televising high-interest college football games and settling on the kickoff times and the networks involved are going to make everyone from Montlake to Eugene breathlessly wait another week before the particulars for the Washington-Oregon match-up on Nov. 30 are settled.
The start-time options for the Huskies and the Ducks are 12:30, 4 or 4:30 p.m. PT.
This game, as well as the USC-Notre Dame and Indiana-Purdue outings, are on a six-day hold, waiting to see the implications and interest levels for each shake out, the conference indicated on Monday.
At stake is a perfect regular season and high CFP playoff placement for the No. 1-ranked Ducks (11-0 overall, 8-0 Big Ten).
For the rebuilding Huskies (6-5, 4-4), they'll put their three-game win streak over Dan Lanning-coached Oregon out there and see if they can extend it and spoil everything for their bitterest of rivals.
The overall series between these two stands 63-48-5 in favor of the Huskies, who beat Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium in 2022, when they were ranked 24th and sixth nationally, respectively; 36-33 at Husky Stadium a year ago, when they were ranked 7th and 8th, respectively; and 34-31 in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last December, when they ranked 3rd and 6th, respectively.
While the Huskies made it all the way to the CFP national championship game in Houston last season but are simply looking for a modest bowl game to land in this time, they are out to try and ruin what is shaping up to be one of the most memorable of Oregon football campaigns.
