Five Injured Vets Ruled Out of UW Spring Ball

At least five veteran University of Washington football players, each dealing with injury residue from the previous season, will miss or be restricted in spring practice, which begins on Tuesday.

The Huskies will not have the full services of senior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, sophomore nickelback Rahshawn Clark, senior edge rusher Russell Davis II, junior tight end Kade Eldridge or senior running back Jayden Limar for the coming 15 workouts, coach Jedd Fisch disclosed on separate occasions in recent weeks.

Only Clark played in the Huskies' most recent football game, starting the 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl in December, but he's since had shoulder surgery and won't be available until fall camp.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Clark played in 12 games last season and started five. The Seattle product was one of four UW players who came up with a team-best two interceptions last season, including one in the bowl game.

After transferring from Washington State, Al-Uqdah started the first three games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending knee injury against his former team, going down against the Cougars in the Apple Cup in Pullman.

Counting his time at the UW and WSU, the 6-foot, 237-pound linebacker is a 23-game starter.

"Buddah obviously is doing great with the ACL, but will not be cleared until [August] training camp," Fisch said.

Buddah Al-Uqdah was injured in his return to Pullman. | Dave Sizer photo

Davis is one of the Huskies' more hard-luck players of the past two seasons since following Fisch to Montlake from Arizona. He can't stay healthy.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher came off an injury to play in three late-season games in 2024 and was named co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a 3-sack outing in a 31-19 victory over UCLA.

Huskies edge rusher Russell Davis II (99) sacks UCLA and former UW quarterback Ethan Garbers in 2024. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Yet the following week, Davis suffered an upper-body injury that prevented him from finishing the season and taking part in spring ball last year. He then injured his knee last summer and missed all of the 2025 season.

Counting his time at Arizona, he's played in 26 games but has yet to become a starter.

"He'll be full go in May," Fisch said of Davis. "He had about a 10-month injury."

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Eldridge transferred in from USC as a Lynden, Washington, product coming home. He played in seven games and started once for the Huskies before suffering a foot injury at Michigan that ended his season and required surgery.

He had a Lisfranc injury that involves mid-foot broken bones or ligament tears.

Kade Eldridge (44) shares a special-team moment with Ryan Kean (33). | Dave Sizer photo

"He's probably touch and go for spring ball," Fisch said of Eldridge. "I think his injury is more full go for training camp."

Limar, newly arrived from Oregon, had surgery to deal with wear and tear on one of his feet and will be held out of spring ball.

"He should be able to start running full speed in June," his coach told On Montlake.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Limar from Lake Stevens, Washington, played in 33 games while at Oregon.

Also, five newly signed UW freshmen are still finishing high school and won't take part in spring football.

They are cornerback Rahsjon Duncan from Oakland, California; defensive tackle JD Hill from Mission Viejo, California; defensive linemen Ta'a Malu from Tacoma and David Schwerzel from Seattle, and offensive lineman Ah Deong Yang from Puyallup.