The Washington-Oregon football game just got a lot more interesting, as the TV networks confirmed once Saturday's wild round of Big Ten games concluded, with the Huskies knocking off defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime.

With a far sexier match-up in place, NBC will offer TV coverage of the 119th rivalry game between the Huskies and the Ducks, with kickoff coming at 4:30 p.m. from Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The alternative was a 4 p.m. start time with FS1 providing the broadcast coverage, but that's moot now.

The UW (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) came up with a shocker in its final home game, handing the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2) just their fourth defeat in 40 games with Curt Cignetti as coach over the past three seasons.

Hence the Huskies look much more attractive for a primetime broadcast slot opposite Oregon (8-3, 6-2) than they did when caught up in a three-game losing streak at midseason and then dropping another game to Penn State.

In one of the more emotional rivalry games held anywhere nationwide, the UW comes in with a 63-30-5 advantage in a series that goes back to 1900.

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The Ducks have won the last two meetings while the Huskies have captured three of the past five.

Oregon, regrouping after an early season slump, is still trying to get into the College Football Playoff and a win over the Huskies is necessary for that to happen.

Meantime, the Huskies can greatly improve their bowl possibilities by winning out. Entering the week, the Sun Bowl and Independence Bowl looked like best bets for Jedd Fisch's team. Now something more like the Las Vegas Bowl or Alamo Bowl could come into play.

The Huskies will head for Eugene with a pair of former Oregon players on their roster in running back Jayden Limar and punter/holder Luke Dunne. Limar has started the past three games after missing much of the season with a dislocated elbow. Dunnw as the No. 1 punter in 2025, but handles only holder duties now.

On Saturday, the UW came out ready to play from the outset when quarterback Demond Williams Jr. broke a 65-yard touchdown run on its opening series and hung in there when Indiana responded with a first-play 74-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh.

However, eerything came down to overtime and the Huskies made their field goal from 46 yards, while Indiana's 37-yarder was deflected and the upset was confirmed.